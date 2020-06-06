Woman killed in Thursday night Visitacion Valley shooting identified

article

A woman killed in a shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood Thursday night has been identified as 51-year-old Pilar Wolfblack, according to the city's medical examiner's office.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Schwerin Street after police learned of a shooting there via ShotSpotter, police said.

Wolfblack, a San Francisco resident, was taken to the hospital but died a short while later.

No arrest has been made in the homicide as of Friday morning, according to police