Woman dies in Santa Rosa house fire

The Brief A woman died and a man was hospitalized after a Friday night duplex fire in Santa Rosa. Firefighters found the woman inside the home and the man outside; the blaze was reported by a neighbor around 10 p.m. The fire, believed to be electrical and starting near the kitchen, was contained in 20 minutes and displaced at least two residents.



A woman died Friday night after a fire broke out at a Santa Rosa duplex, authorities said.

Fire reported by neighbor

What we know:

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded just after 10 p.m. to a report of flames coming from a residence in the 1600 block of Greenwich Avenue. A neighbor had called 911 after spotting the fire, according to a department statement.

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Victims located inside and outside

Dig deeper:

Firefighters found a man outside near a porch suffering from smoke inhalation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

During a search of the smoke-filled home, crews located a woman inside. Firefighters removed her and attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cause under investigation

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Investigators believe it started near the kitchen and may have been caused by an electrical issue.

Damage is estimated at approximately $400,000.

Residents displaced

At least two other residents were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting them with temporary housing.