Woman killed in early morning Vallejo shooting

The Brief A woman was shot and killed early Saturday after police responded to a disturbance call on Porter Street in Vallejo. Officers found her outside the home with at least one gunshot wound; she was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation; no suspect has been identified.



A woman was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Vallejo, police said.

Officers respond to disturbance call

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:37 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 900 block of Porter Street, according to Vallejo police.

When officers arrived, they found the woman outside the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Victim dies at scene

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Police have not identified a suspect.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Zach Horton at (707) 648-5425 or Zach.Horton@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Jordon Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net.

No further details have been released.