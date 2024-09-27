Woman killed while running across Highway 101 in North Bay

A female pedestrian was hit and killed as she ran from southbound lanes of Highway 101 into the northbound lanes early Friday morning in Cotati.

The California Highway Patrol said it received several calls about a pedestrian walking on the white line between the shoulder and the slow lane on the southbound side of the highway at the West Sierra Boulevard on ramp.

The CHP says its first unit attempted to make contact with the woman around 12:15 a.m., but they said she immediately ran from the officers, crossed all southbound lanes, jumped the barrier into northbound lanes where she was hit by multiple vehicles.

KTVU is told that all the drivers involved stopped at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

The CHP says the drivers were not impaired at the time of the crash, and they are still investigating if the pedestrian was impaired.

KTVU reached out to the Sonoma County Coroner's office for the woman's identity, but were told it is not available yet.

Northbound lanes were closed for about six hours, until reopening around 6:20 a.m.