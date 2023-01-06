Expand / Collapse search
Woman pistol-whipped, truck stolen at Oakland gas station

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 7:04AM
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police say a woman  who was pumping gas into her car in East Oakland was attacked and her pickup truck was stolen.

She was at a gas station on Edes Avenue near 98th Avenue, near the Brookfield branch of the Oakland public library, on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., when a man hit her in the back of the head with a gun, then took stole off in her Ford150 truck, the East Bay Times reported. 

The woman was treated at a hospital for head injuries.

The pickup truck has not yet been recovered and police still not identified the suspected attacker.

MORE: Retired police captain survives 22 bullet wounds in Oakland gas station shootout

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrests of the suspects. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3326 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.