Woman possibly kidnapped during auto theft: San Jose police

San Jose police were looking for a 31-year-old woman who was a passenger in a car that was allegedly stolen by a group of suspects early Saturday morning.

The stolen car has been located but Acela Pineda Silva had not been found, police said on X. She was described by police as a "Hispanic female with long black hair, approximately 5’09" tall and 150 lbs."

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black skirt, officials said.

The suspected kidnapping happened at 2 a.m. at N. 5th and St. John Streets, police said. It's unclear how many people were involved.

"The victim did not leave willingly," police said. "The vehicle has been located but one of the suspects and the victim are still unaccounted for."