Woman rescued after driving car off Newport Beach dock

A dramatic rescue was caught on video Friday night at Newport Beach.

Police said a woman drove through a children's playground and off a dock, plunging into the water.

The woman was trapped in the sinking car as bystanders and lifeguards jumped in to save her.

The video shows at least four people on top of the car trying to get her out.

Officials said she has since been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.