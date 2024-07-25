Woman shot to death in East Oakland

A woman was shot and killed in East Oakland early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of International Boulevard between 20th and 21st avenues at about 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Featured article

When they got to the scene, they found the victim lying in the street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her name and age have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police homicide investigators at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.