Woman shot in Benicia freeway shooting

A woman was shot in a Benicia freeway shooting on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was taken to John Muir hospital; the severity of her injuries was not immediately known, the CHP said.

She was driving eastbound on Interstate Highway 780, east of Southhampton when a black car with a shooter approached her just before 6 a.m., the CHP said.

Officers did not release any other information and it was unclear whether the suspect knew the woman or not.