Woman shot several times inside Oakland home

A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical attention to the victim until paramedics arrived.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police have not said what led up to the incident.

No suspect information was released.