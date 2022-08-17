Woman shot several times inside Oakland home
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue.
SEE ALSO: Suspect arrested after shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt
Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers provided medical attention to the victim until paramedics arrived.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police have not said what led up to the incident.
No suspect information was released.