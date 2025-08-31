Woman stabbed near San Francisco City Hall; investigation underway

article

A woman was stabbed near San Francisco City Hall on Saturday, and police are searching for a suspect.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called just before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday to the 300 block of Fulton Street on reports of the stabbing and found the woman injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

Officers provided aid to the woman at the scene until paramedics arrived and took her to a hospital for treatment of what were determined to be life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD reported no suspects were arrested in connection with the stabbing.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.