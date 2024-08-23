Woman suspected in killing ex-boyfriend

Alameda County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman in connection with the homicide of her ex-boyfriend on Thursday.

Analleli Garcia Mejia was charged with murder after video evidence showed alleged pre-meditated actions in the homicide of her ex-boyfriend, 43-year-old David Ramirez in the Eden Township area.

On Tuesday around 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to the 16000 block of Carolyn Street for a shooting. Garcia Mejia was suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg, and inside a home, they found Ramirez unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his chest.

David Ramirez, allegedly fatally shot by his ex-girlfriend Analleli Garcia Mejia

Ramirez died at the scene, officials said. It's unclear how Garcia Mejia was shot.

She was booked in the Santa Rita Jail with no bail.

Authorities did not provide a possible motive but did initially say the shooting was related to a domestic dispute.