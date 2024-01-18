Woman suspected of threatening teen son with knife

article

A 49-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly threatening her 13-year-old son with a knife on Wednesday afternoon in Redwood City, police said.

Officers were called to a family disturbance about 2:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of Gordon Street.

The boy told police that he fled the apartment after his mother allegedly pointed a knife at his neck during an argument.

Officers tried to get the woman to come out of the home, but she refused. Police crisis negotiators were called in, but they also couldn't convince her to leave the apartment.

About 4:45 p.m., officers entered the unit and arrested the woman without incident. She was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony child endangerment. The boy was turned over to adult relatives.

