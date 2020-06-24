Expand / Collapse search

Woman who coughed on baby identified as San Jose school district employee

By KTVU staff
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A South Bay school district said on Wednesday that the woman seen on video, who appears to cough intentionally on a baby in a stroller, is a district employee. 

San Jose police consider the crime caught on camera at a Yogurtland earlier this month, a felony assault because of the pandemic. 

Oak Grove School District said they are aware of the alleged incident involving one of their employees, who they did not name. 

"The employee is currently off of work and not providing any services to our District students," the district said in a statement. 

Oak Grove schools said they are cooperating with San Jose police in their ongoing investigation. 

East Bay Times reports no arrest has been made as of Wednesday night, according to police. 