Woman who suffered medical emergency at son's football game dies

A community is mourning the loss of a wife and mother who died after she suffered a medical emergency during her son’s football game last week.

Lucinda Daniels passed away on Wednesday morning after spending five days in a South Bay hospital, according to her mother Olga Gonzalez.

"She was a really, really, good mom," Gonzalez said of her daughter. "She was a good football mom too. Her happiest place was there."

Daniels was with family watching her son Dillon play for the Mountain View High Spartans in an away game against The King’s Academy in Sunnyvale on Aug. 25. Dillon injured his foot on the field and his parents rushed to his side. His dad fainted but was ok. Then Lucinda collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. She had a stroke.

"I think it was a hard blow to him to know that when he got hurt, that happened to his mom," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez finds some comfort knowing her daughter was surrounded by family at the game when she suffered the medical emergency. She said her daughter loved football and was the loudest parent to cheer in the stands. The 44-year-old wife and mother of four, worked as a campus aide and had a second job working at a dollar store. She loved her customers, students, and especially her children.

An honor walk procession was held for Lucinda Wednesday morning because she was an organ donor. Her son Dillon reportedly followed his mother in a wheelchair, and he later went into surgery for his foot injury. Gonzalez said her daughter always gave to others and that was evident in her final act.

"I knew my daughter was giving to someone who was going to live a better life and been waiting for a long time," she said. "She gave… all the way to the end, she gave."

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

The Gonzalez and Daniels families extend their thanks to the community for the outpouring of support they have received on their GoFundMe page, and to families who have donated meals to them during this difficult time.

A spokesperson for the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District said they continue to "support the Daniels' family to the fullest extent" and they appreciate the immense outpouring of support from MVHS staff and students, as well as the wider MVLA community.