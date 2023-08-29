Mountain View mother not expected to survive after collapsing at son's football game

article

Community members in Mountain View have been rallying around a family that suffered "an unthinkable series of events," that began when the family’s teenage son was injured during a high school football game on Friday and the mother then collapsed while on the field.

The teen’s mother, Lucinda Daniels, suffered back to back strokes and was not expected to survive, according to the family.

It was during Mountain View High School's away game against The King’s Academy in Sunnyvale when varsity senior Dillon Daniels went down with injuries.

Both parents rushed to the field and what unfolded next was described as tragic and surreal. As the teen’s father, Dale Daniels, kneeled down next to his son, the dad fainted.

On Tuesday, he told KTVU he was trying to calm and comfort his son when his legs got numb. "I started feeling, tingly, stood up and got light-headed," the dad recalled of the moments before he passed out.

An ambulance was called to tend to the father, who appeared to be okay. But then it was his wife, Lucinda, who collapsed next. She was rushed to the hospital.

"During the event Dillon's mom, Lucinda, suffered a stroke. Tragically, she suffered a second stroke on Saturday night that has left her with no brain activity," said friends who have started a GoFundMe for the Daniels family.

They described the mother of four as an extremely caring and giving individual.

"Anyone who knows Lucinda, knows that she has one of the biggest hearts you’ve ever seen," the GoFundMe said, noting all the money raised would go toward helping the family with medical and living expenses as well as costs needed for her memorial.

Dale Daniels said his son was set to undergo surgery later this week for the injuries he suffered in the game.

The emotional father gave credit to his children for helping him during this tragic time. "I've got really strong kids," he said. He also expressed deep gratitude toward his community.

"I can't say enough about the community. Everybody has been reaching out. The community of Mountain View has been amazing. Words can't describe," he said.

With his voice quivering, he shared that his wife was an organ donor and that a medical team was in the process of finding matches for her organs.

Friends said Lucinda Daniels' giving and loving spirit would live on and continue to affect others.

"Whilst we are losing Lucinda, we hope you find some solace in knowing that her passing will give the gift of life to numerous others," her friends said, "and allow her love to continue to spread through the world."

You can find the GoFundMe for the Daniels family here.