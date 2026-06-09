World Cup fans begin arriving at Bay Area airports

The Brief World Cup fans will soon be arriving from across the globe to watch matches at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Local airports are debuting new features to welcome the influx of international visitors. At San Francisco International Airport, a series of "Game On" themed activations have opened for fans.



World Cup fans will soon be arriving from across the globe to watch matches at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, and local airports are debuting new features to welcome the influx of international visitors.

Game on at SFO

Local perspective:

At San Francisco International Airport, a series of "Game On" themed activations have opened for fans. Terminal 3 features two holographic installations, including digital greetings from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and soccer legend Brandi Chastain.

Terminal 2 hosts a soccer pitch photo opportunity complete with giant soccer balls, a goal net, and a trivia raffle awarding mini soccer balls as prizes.

The space will also offer fans an opportunity to dribble on select days, alongside interactive posters that place visitors inside a digital goal for a keepsake photo. Additionally, eight separate locations across the airport—both pre- and post-security—are stocked with official FIFA apparel, and dedicated televisions have been installed throughout the terminals to broadcast the tournament's games.

Airlines are adjusting their schedules to manage the wave of traveling fans.

United Airlines reported a nearly 20% aggregate increase in bookings to North American host cities for travel between Thursday and June 27. To meet the demand, United will operate larger aircraft to offer more seats between SFO and Monterrey, Mexico, from June 18 to June 26. The airline also noted that the USA vs. Australia match in Seattle is driving a 20% spike in bookings.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines announced it has added 16 flights to World Cup host cities, though the carrier did not add extra flights specifically for Bay Area airports.

To the south, San Jose Mineta International Airport is scheduled to open its own interactive World Cup installations on Wednesday.

Soccer merchandise sold at SFO ahead of the World Cup. June 9, 2026