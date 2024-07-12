World's first hydrogen, pollution-free ferry now sailing SF Bay

The Sea Change was publicly launched Friday at the San Francisco Ferry Building. It came from a public-private partnership of SF Bay Ferry, the Blue & Gold Fleet, Chevron Hydrogen, United Airlines, the Golden Gate Transportation District and SWITCH Maritime.

"Zero-emission hydrogen fuel-cell ferry turns what was once science fiction into ground-breaking reality," said Davina Hurt of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

"The region is known for innovation, and no surprise, the world's first hydrogen fuel cell ferry is being launched right here in San Francisco," said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin.

The 70-foot demonstration long ferry can transport 84 people at 25 miles an hour.

"I'm excited to support San Francisco Bay Ferry in its efforts to access Federal funding to continue their efforts to decarbonize their fleet and electrify their terminals," said Rep. Kevin Mullin, (D) San Mateo.

Want to take a ride? For the next six months, starting on July 19, you can ride free on Sea Change Fridays through Sundays between Pier 41 and the Ferry Building.

Consider this: If you take a sip of water or refill your water bottle, the ferry has a free water station. But, you're actually drinking the exhaust of this boat, pure water.

The ultimate goal: no diesel on the Bay. To that end, five short trip electric ferries are also on tap.

"For longer hauls, batteries might go only so far and we're gonna need hydrogen to be an important part of this opportunity," said Jim Wunderman, SF Bay Ferry’s Board Chair.

In fact, for all transportation, San Francisco's emission goals are world leading.

"Eighty percent of carbon emissions trips by 2030, and by 2040, to make sure that those are a hundred percent carbon free," said SF Supervisor & Golden Gate Transportation District Board Member Matt Dorsey.

When the source, whether it's hydrogen or whether it's electricity, is actually made from renewables, they will truly be zero-emissions vehicles.