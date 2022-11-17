Wrong-way California driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits

Authorities confirmed Thursday a 22-year-old driver was arrested and is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits for various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar and his bail was set at $2 million. According to investigators, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when the crash occurred.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road. CHP Capt. Charlie Sampson said the driver was going southbound on Mills Avenue when he veered into the opposing lanes and struck the victims going northbound while out on a morning training run.

The members of Academy Class 464 attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Center located in the 11500 block of Colima Road, roughly a mile and a half from the crash site.

Gutierrez underwent a sobriety test at the scene and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva later confirmed the driver passed the breathalyzer test. He suffered minor injuries in the horrific collision and was hospitalized.

Gutierrez's family told FOX 11 that he is a "good kid" who respects the law enforcement community because he comes from a law enforcement family.

A video taken from the scene shows the moments the cadets were hit, leaving 25 injured. Sixteen recruits suffered minor injuries, four had moderate injuries, and five were critically injured.

The cadets were rushed, including two who were airlifted, to various hospitals across LA and Orange counties including UCI Medical Center in the city of Orange, St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, LAC+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

Academy Class 464 consists of 75 recruits for the LASD, Bell PD, Glendale PD, Pasadena PD, and the UCLA Police Department. Of the 25 injured, Villanueva said:

1 injured with Pasadena PD

2 injured with Bell PD

2 injured with Glendale PD

20 injured with LASD

The names of the victims have not been released and Villanueva said some of them face a long road to recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.