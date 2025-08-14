Wrong-way Walnut Creek crash kills teen driver, injures 4

Video posted on social media showed the fiery two-vehicle crash in Walnut Creek that killed Alina Safi.

The 16-year-old's family have started an online fundraiser describing her as kind, compassionate and respectful.

Police said on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m., Alina was driving a silver Prius on Ygnacio Valley Road, near Oak Grove Road, when she veered into the lanes of oncoming traffic, crashing into a white Jeep Wrangler.

She died at the scene.

"It breaks my heart," said Patrick Sears, a lifelong Contra Costa County resident.

He was in the area hiking when he came upon the scene.

After the crash, the Prius caught on fire and the front of the Jeep also burned.

"Pile of cars. You got one car that's completely burned out and another on its side," said Sears.

He also described seeing one young victim being airlifted to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland.

Police said there were two passengers with Alina and two people in the Jeep.

Alina Safi, 16. Photo: GoFundMe

Everyone was taken to hospitals.

Investigators have not said if drugs, alcohol or speed are factors.

Sears said there have been numerous crashes on this roadway.

"People treat it like a racetrack," said Sears. "There's no center divide there. It's a tragedy."

Alina attended Mt. Diablo High School in Concord.

Principal Markell McCain issued a written statement which said in part, "Alina was a valued and vibrant member of our school, and her loss is felt deeply by students, staff, and families alike."

Sears said this deadly crash hits close to home and urges parents to talk to their teenage children about taking precautions when driving.

"I've got a 16- year-old daughter myself. She's in the process of getting her license. I've explained to her that speed is not something to play with," said Sears.

He said he'd like to see authorities put K-rails along this roadway to prevent vehicles from crossing over the median.

At this point, the conditions of the four survivors are unknown.

Walnut Creek police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

­

