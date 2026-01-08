Yosemite National Park offering spectacular winter waterfalls

article

Under clear blue skies and with surprisingly light crowds, Yosemite Falls and nearby cascades are roaring to life, fed by recent winter storms and a healthy Sierra snowpack.

This is the time of year when the park’s waterfalls truly come alive.

Historically, late winter through spring marks the start of peak flows as snow begins to melt and funnels through granite cliffs carved over thousands of years.

Yosemite Falls, one of the tallest waterfalls in North America, is especially impressive during this transition, thundering with a force that can be heard long before it’s seen.

What makes this moment even more special is the timing.

Pleasanton resident Mark Wiesner recently visited the park.

Yosemite National Park. Photo: Mark Wiesner

"The crowds are small, the waterfalls are big, but it’s cold," he advised, adding that visitors should dress in layers.

Cool temperatures have helped preserve the snowpack, while stretches of dry, sunny weather have created ideal viewing conditions.

The result: big water, blue skies, and a rare window when visitors can enjoy the spectacle without peak summer crowds.

Looking ahead, as temperatures gradually warm, the waterfalls are expected to remain strong for weeks to come.

Spring runoff will continue to feed Yosemite’s iconic cascades, making late winter and early spring one of the best times to experience the park’s natural drama before summer heat and heavier crowds arrive.

Yosemite National Park in winter 2026. Photo: Mark Weisner