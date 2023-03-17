Yosemite National Park to partially reopen

Yosemite National Park will partially reopen to the public on Saturday but with limited services, officials said.

The park, which has been closed since Feb. 25, will reopen daily from "sunrise to sunset" and the only access to the park will be via Highway 140 and El Portal Road.

Park officials said if conditions permit, the park will return to its 24-hour schedule on March 20.

Hetch Hetchy will reopen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will only be accessible from Highway 120 west of Yosemite and Evergreen Road.

All other roads and areas of the park, including Big Oak Flat and Wawona Road will remain closed, the park said.

On Thursday, crews were seen jackhammering boulders to clear them away. Large rocks fell on Oak Flat Road during the storms.