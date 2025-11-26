Trump admin adds $100 fee for international visitors to Yosemite National Park

The Brief The Trump administration will raise national park prices and add new fees for international visitors starting Jan. 1, 2026. Foreign tourists will pay $250 for an annual pass or a $100 surcharge at 11 major parks, while U.S. residents will keep the $80 annual pass rate. The Interior Department says the changes ensure Americans keep affordable access while international visitors help fund park maintenance.



The Trump administration is raising national parks prices and adding fees for international tourists beginning next year.

Dig deeper:

The fee change will impact 11 national parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Big picture view:

As part of the administration’s "America-first entry fee policies," the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

International tourists will be charged $250 for an annual park pass, while U.S. residents will continue being charged $80.

Additionally, for international tourists without an annual pass, a $100 fee will be charged to enter 11 of the most visited national parks, on top of the standard entrance fee.

What they're saying:

"President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations."