Yosemite not requiring reservations for summer 2023

Those hoping to explore the famed Yosemite National Park this summer won't need a reservation as done in previous years, the park announced.

Visitors were required to book a reservation in the summer of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. The reservation system was put into place to prevent overcrowding.

Additionally, several attractions were closed for critical infrastructure repairs in the summer of 2020.

"Yosemite has been grappling with congestion—even gridlock—for decades. We want to build from the lessons learned from the last three summers of managed access," the park said. "Look for an announcement in December, when we'll start seeking your help to design an approach that provides a great visitor experience while protecting Yosemite's natural and cultural resources."

Yosemite National Park is renowned for its waterfalls, grand meadows, and ancient giant sequoias.