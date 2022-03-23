Expand / Collapse search

Yosemite reservations are now open

By KTVU Staff
Yosemite Reservations opens at 8 a.m.

People who want to visit Yosemite Park between 6 a.m. - 4.p.m., beginning May 20th can make reservations now at www.recreation.gov.

YOSEMITE,Calif. - Spots for summer reservations at Yosemite National Park are now open. 

Reservations are required for those who want to go to the park between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 20th. 

The reservations cost 2 dollars each and are expected to go quickly. 

People with camping or hotel reservations do not need those extra passes. 

This is the third year of the reservation system, which was put into place to prevent overcrowding. 

Visitors can go on www.recreation.gov to make reservation. The reservation window starts at 8 a.m. every day. 