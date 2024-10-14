Yosemite reservations no longer needed for remainder of 2024

You can now visit Yosemite without a reservation.

Officials say reservations will no longer be required to enter the park for the remainder of the year.

Visitors have been required to have reservations to get into Yosemite since mid-April.

This requirement was scheduled to last through Oct. 27, but the park says based on its monitoring of visit patterns, it's ending the reservation requirement early.

Refunds will be issued to anyone who purchased a reservation valid this month.

