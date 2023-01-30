Young woman dies on I-580 after jumping out of car: CHP

A 28-year-old who appeared to have jumped out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley.

The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m.

Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports indicate the woman jumped out of a vehicle, carying several others, and began to walk along the road.

The driver of an SUV struck her, the sergeant said, and she died.

Both drivers stayed on scene, the CHP said.

Jacowitz said the death was "tragic" and "avoidable."