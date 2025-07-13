Young woman survives Alamo I-680 freeway shooting, bullet still lodged in head

The Brief A young woman was shot in the head while driving on I-680 en route to Sacramento. Despite the injury, she is recovering at home and says she feels lucky to be alive.



A 19-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the head while driving on a Bay Area freeway early Thursday morning, after leaving The Weeknd concert at Levi’s Stadium.

Citlaly Caballero of Sacramento was driving home on I-680 through Alamo around 12:30 a.m., when someone opened fire on her vehicle, striking her in the head.

"I felt my ear pop and I felt something really hot behind my neck," Caballero said. "I go like this, and I just feel all wet. My seat belt feels wet as well. Just as if someone threw a drink on me. Then I look at my hands. That’s when I saw it was blood, and it felt really hot here. So I just held my head."

Related article

Erratic driver fires multiple shots

Caballero said she was driving her Tesla with two friends, when she noticed a silver car driving erratically. She changed lanes to create distance, but the car continued to follow.

"He came really, really close behind my car. I sped up a little bit because I didn’t like how close he was to me. Then he went on my passenger side, shot that side, broke my window and hit me here," she said, pointing to her head. "After that, he came behind me again and went on my side. As I was leaving the freeway, that’s when he was hitting my side."

She said the California Highway Patrol confirmed the shooter fired at least five rounds.

One bullet entered through the back passenger window and struck Caballero in the head.

The bullet remains lodged in her skull. Doctors told her the bullet remains lodged in her skull because removing it would be more harmful than leaving it in place.

‘I was very lucky’

"They told me that I was very lucky," Caballero said of doctors. "It just fractured my skull. It’s in there, but it didn’t touch my brain, or mess with any of my nerves. I’m very lucky. It could have gone way worse."

The shooter is still on the run.

"I just hope they find peace," she said. "I don’t know why they would think they have the right to almost take somebody’s life or cause harm to people that aren’t doing anything to them."

Caballero is now recovering at home. She looks forward to starting cosmetology school in the fall.

She said CHP investigators are analyzing the Tesla’s hard drive for evidence.

Authorities are asking any witnesses to come forward.