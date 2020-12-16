‘You’re gonna make me cry’: Students surprise California teacher in final Zoom class

A California university professor was brought to tears after his students surprised him with a thank you message in their final Zoom class of the semester.

"Seriously, is it my fault you have your cameras off?" Chapman University professor Dr. Jim Brown asked his students during the virtual class.

One of the students tells Brown they wanted "to do something" and asks her classmates to turn on their cameras at the same time. All of the small screens in the gallery view lit up with thank you notes to the professor.

"Oh, you guys, you're gonna make me cry," Brown said, gently patting his eyes.

The footage was provided by Lauren Herrle, who shared it on TikTok.

"Surprised the sweetest teacher on our last day of class," she wrote.

