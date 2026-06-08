Zendaya takes Danville bookstore by surprise

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The Brief Rakestraw Books had a special visit on Saturday from Zendaya, an Oakland-born and raised actress. She was captured holding notable books like "Dune Messiah" and "The Odyssey." Zendaya will be featured in the movie adaptions of these books later this year.



In the midst of her insane movie run, Zendaya still had time to stop by an indie book store in Danville on Saturday where she posed for a picture in a white tee, a navy scarf, and books she will soon be starring in the movie adaptions of.

Local bookstore with surprise visit

What we know:

The Oakland-born star paid a special visit to Rakestraw Books, where an employee captured her holding books, while she had a cute but pouty face and scrunched eyebrows.

Fans commented to express their love and appreciation for the actress.

"We were thrilled to help her find some good reads and loved getting some recommendations from her!" someone wrote on the RakestrawBooks Instagram account.

She held up "Dune Messiah," authored by Frank Herbert, and Emily Wilson’s English translation of Homer’s "The Odyssey" – obviously a nod to the movies she’ll be featured in later this year.

Her impact as an artist and actress isn't understated.

As a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner and a Golden Globe Award winner, Zendaya was named by Time Magazine "one of the 100 most influential people in the world" in 2022, according to the Artist Impact Awards tab from the Oakland School for the Arts.

Zendaya's movie run

Dig deeper:

Zendaya will be starring as Athena in "The Odyssey" directed by Christopher Nolan. The movie is coming out on July 17, and she’ll be working alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Anne Hathaway.

Audiences won’t see her reprise her role as Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s "Dune: Part Three" until Dec. 18, but the appreciation of the actress was evident in the comments of the post.

"Zendaya is one of the easiest to like celebrities. A genuinely solid actress as a bonus! Amazed that she came to my hometown of Danville, where I grew up and spent most of my years," commenter Jacob Davis said. "Now, I am more excited to see her return as MJ in the new Spider-Man movie."

Yes, on top of starring in these two blockbuster movies, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be returning to the big screen at the end of July, and as anticipated, Zendaya will be starring as MJ alongside Holland, her romantic partner.

Community impact

Local perspective:

With an actress who began her journey in Oakland and attended the Oakland School for the Arts in middle school before her launch on the Disney Channel, the community loves it when she takes the time to highlight local spots in the Bay Area.

On Instagram, Tina Risse wrote: "I love how she still…comes home to the Bay Area and supports local shops and restaurants. She’s simply amazing."