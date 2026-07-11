US Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after 'brief and sudden illness,' his office says
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U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died Saturday after a brief and unexpected illness, his office said in a statement posted on social media.
Lindsey Graham's sudden illness
What we know:
The statement said the South Carolina Republican died Saturday night "from a brief and sudden illness."
He was 71.
Graham was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. He has been a close ally of President Donald Trump and a longtime hawk on Iran.
As a member of the U.S. House in the 1990s, he backed policies aimed at isolating the country and limiting its missile and nuclear programs.
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The Source: Information from this story was sourced from the Associated Press and social media account for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.