US Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after 'brief and sudden illness,' his office says

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The Brief The statement said the South Carolina Republican died Saturday night "from a brief and sudden illness." He was 71. Graham was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. He has been a close ally of President Donald Trump and a longtime hawk on Iran.



U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died Saturday after a brief and unexpected illness, his office said in a statement posted on social media.

Lindsey Graham's sudden illness

What we know:

The statement said the South Carolina Republican died Saturday night "from a brief and sudden illness."

He was 71.

Graham was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. He has been a close ally of President Donald Trump and a longtime hawk on Iran.

As a member of the U.S. House in the 1990s, he backed policies aimed at isolating the country and limiting its missile and nuclear programs.

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