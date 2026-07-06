Suspect arrested in East Oakland shooting that killed father of 4

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The Brief A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a father of four who was killed while driving in East Oakland on June 14. Investigators say the victim, Williams Parra-Carbaja, was shot while driving his Tesla near Seminary and International boulevards. Authorities have not disclosed a motive. The victim, a rideshare driver who was off duty at the time, is survived by his wife and four children.



A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a father of four who was killed while driving in East Oakland last month.

Leonard Dwight Evans, 43, was arrested July 1 in Stockton, according to jail records.

Evans is being held in the June 14 killing of 41-year-old Williams Parra-Carbaja, police said.

Shooting under investigation

What we know:

The shooting occurred near Seminary and International boulevards.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive or said whether Evans and Parra-Carbaja knew each other.

Parra-Carbaja was driving his Tesla when he was fatally shot. The East Bay Times reported the gunfire came from outside the vehicle. Although Parra-Carbaja worked as a rideshare driver, he was not working at the time of the shooting.

Family remembers devoted father

What they're saying:

An online fundraiser describes Parra-Carbaja as a devoted father and the backbone of his family.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

"He was the foundation of their household, and his absence has made daily life incredibly challenging for his wife and kids. They are now trying to find a way forward without him, and the road ahead is difficult," the fundraiser states.

Charges

What's next:

Evans has been charged with murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle, and special allegations of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm.