Suspect arrested in East Oakland shooting that killed father of 4
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a father of four who was killed while driving in East Oakland last month.
Leonard Dwight Evans, 43, was arrested July 1 in Stockton, according to jail records.
Evans is being held in the June 14 killing of 41-year-old Williams Parra-Carbaja, police said.
Shooting under investigation
What we know:
The shooting occurred near Seminary and International boulevards.
Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive or said whether Evans and Parra-Carbaja knew each other.
Parra-Carbaja was driving his Tesla when he was fatally shot. The East Bay Times reported the gunfire came from outside the vehicle. Although Parra-Carbaja worked as a rideshare driver, he was not working at the time of the shooting.
Family remembers devoted father
What they're saying:
An online fundraiser describes Parra-Carbaja as a devoted father and the backbone of his family.
He is survived by his wife and four children.
"He was the foundation of their household, and his absence has made daily life incredibly challenging for his wife and kids. They are now trying to find a way forward without him, and the road ahead is difficult," the fundraiser states.
Charges
What's next:
Evans has been charged with murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle, and special allegations of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm.
The Source: This report was written based on information from Oakland police and jail records.