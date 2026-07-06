Six injured in Santa Cruz County beach bluff rescue

The Brief Six people were injured Saturday night after their rope snapped climbing the Davenport Beach cliffs, causing three to fall thirty to forty feet while the rest were stranded partway up, according to the Santa Cruz County Fire Department. One person was critically injured, and two others sustained moderate injuries. Fire crews had to use a ladder truck, a high-angle rope rescue system, ropes and harnesses to reach all the victims.



The Santa Cruz County Fire Department said that six people were injured Saturday night after their rope snapped climbing the Davenport Beach cliffs, causing three to fall up to 40 feet while the rest were stranded partway up.

One person was critically injured, and two others sustained moderate injuries, fire officials said.

Santa Cruz County cliff rescue

What we know:

The Santa Cruz County Fire Department said that the group was climbing after 10 p.m. using a rope on a narrow, steep path down to the beach when it snapped.

The group slid and fell down the bluff.

Fire crews said they had to use a ladder truck, a high-angle rope rescue system, ropes and harnesses to reach all the victims.

The three patients were transported to a local trauma hospital.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fire crews rescued people in Santa Cruz County Saturday night after a group of six was climbing the bluffs of Davenport Beach and their rope failed. July 6, 2026.