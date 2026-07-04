Paul Pelosi investigated in hit-and-run crash in Yountville

The Brief Paul Pelosi, 86, under investigation in hit-and-run crash in Yountville No DUI is suspected, and he was not arrested Investigation ongoing by Napa County sheriff and DA



Paul Pelosi, 86, the husband of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is under investigation for allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Yountville, according to the Napa County sheriff's office.

Authorities said Pelosi was driving a brown convertible when he crashed into an unoccupied parked car in Yountville at about 2;30 p.m. Friday. The parked car sustained major rear-end damage.

Witness says driver took off after hitting parked car

What they're saying:

A witness told deputies the driver who caused the crash briefly stopped and then drove away. Deputies soon saw a CHP patrol vehicle parked behind a brown convertible that was partially blocking the roadway on Yountville Cross Road.

Deputies said Pelosi was behind the wheel of the convertible. There was significant damage to the right front part of his car.

"Pelosi admitted to hitting something, but said he did not now what he had hit, so he kept driving," the sheriff's office said. "He drove until his car became disabled and was no longer able to continue driving."

No DUI suspected

What they're saying:

Pelosi was not under the influence of alcohol, and he was not arrested pending a review of the case by Napa County prosecutors, authorities said.

A re-evaluation referral form will be submitted to the DMV, which is common for elderly drivers.

In 2022, Pelosi was arrested for DUI after he crashed his Porsche into a Jeep on Highway 29 in Oakville, according to the CHP's Napa office. He pleaded guilty to DUI and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan