10 Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos in Canada for BIG Payouts (2024)

article

The best crypto casinos in Canada have everything you can expect from a standard online casino – plus the fast payouts and bigger bonuses.

Deciding which one to use among the hundreds of Bitcoin casinos, however, can be a steep mountain to climb, which is exactly where we come into play.

We’ve ranked the top 10 Canadian crypto casino sites and assigned each one a category that will help you make a choice based on your needs.

The overall best option based on our findings is Cloudbet – but we recommend that you stick around for the entire article to learn more about the rest.

Best Crypto Casinos in Canada

1. Cloudbet – Best Crypto Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

1,000+ Bitcoin casino games

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

Accepts 30+ forms of crypto

24/7 chat and email support

Huge betting and withdrawal limits

Cons:

Welcome bonus unlocked incrementally

Overwhelming design

Cloudbet checks all the boxes with 1,000+ Bitcoin games, thousands of markets across 40 sports categories, truly massive bonuses – and even a dedicated marketplace where you can exchange collected points for various casino bonuses and even supercars.

All of these features and much more make Cloudbet the ultimate crypto casino for Canadians.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

You can explore 1,000 crypto slots, table games, and specialties from 40+ software providers at Cloudbet.

They’re continually updating their library with new and innovative game releases, so you’ll never run out of exciting titles to explore.

The live casino especially stands out, with dedicated lobbies by Evolution Gaming for roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, game shows, and more. High rollers will appreciate the huge bet limits up to $20,000 per wager.

You can also bet on over 40 sports here. Simply put – Cloudbet is the complete package.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

There’s no promo code required to get a piece of the action at Cloudbet. They’ll match your first deposit by 100% up to 5 BTC , and there are no wagering requirements on the bonus increments you unlock.

About those increments… Cloudbet doesn’t release your casino bonus right away, which means you’ll need to play games and earn back the bonus as you place bets.

As you continue playing crypto games, you’ll earn Lightning Points. For every 150 points earned, Cloudbet will release your bonus funds in increments of 0.001 BTC. You’ll have a grand total of 60 days to get the job done, which will be enough time for most players.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

Aside from Bitcoin, you can use 30+ forms of cryptocurrency to make deposits and receive withdrawals from Cloudbet. Their most popular banking options include Bitcoin Cash, USDT, Ethereum, Litecoin, and TRON. You must deposit at least 0.001 BTC to claim bonuses here.

If you manage to win crypto, you can withdraw between 0.001 BTC and 10 BTC per transaction. These flexible limits accommodate budget-conscious players and high rollers alike. All cashouts are fee-free and sent to your personal wallet in 3 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

You can get in touch with a real person using Cloudbet’s 24/7 live chat feature, email hotline, and several forms of social media. Follow them on Twitter and Instagram for live updates.

>> Claim a 100% bonus up to 5 BTC [Cloudbet]

2. MyStake – Best Variety of Bitcoin Casino Games in Canada

Pros:

6,000+ crypto games

35+ sports categories

170% bonus up to $1,000

Accepts 8 forms of crypto

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

Some games are geo-restricted

Same-day payouts only possible via crypto

MyStake offers a virtually endless variety of games. You can enjoy 6,000 games, wager across 35+ sports, and claim 17+ promos to your heart’s content.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

No matter how you like to gamble online, there’s something for everyone at MyStake. If you’re after a premium gaming experience, browse through 6,000+ slots and table games from 50+ software providers. Canadian punters will find 2,000 markets for 35 popular sports categories.

From progressive jackpots with six-figure prize pools to blackjack and roulette, you’ll never run out of options to play.

MyStake goes above and beyond the call of duty with exclusive roulette wheels, special VIP blackjack tables, and a loyalty program that rewards active players.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

MyStake has 17+ promotions for sports and casino bettors, so we don’t blame you if you’re having a hard time choosing.

That’s where our experts come in: casino bettors can get a 170% match up to $1,000 on their first deposit, and sportsbook veterans will claim a 100% bonus up to $500.

You’ll get a total of 30 days to meet the wagering requirements, though.

As their final parting gift, MyStake guarantees 10% cashback for all deposits made with crypto.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Notably, MyStake accepts numerous fiat currencies alongside 8+ forms of crypto. You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, DASH, Ripple, Monero, or Stellar to make deposits and request payouts. All players must deposit $20 or more (equivalent) to claim a bonus here.

However, crypto bettors are forced to withdraw at least $50 per transaction. On the bright side, all payouts are fee-free and delivered to your personal crypto wallet in 24 hours or less. You can withdraw up to $7,500 per week and $15,000 per month.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

MyStake offers 24/7 customer support through live chat and email. If you’re looking for news about the latest game releases and sporting events, be sure to follow them on IG and Twitter.

>> Get a 170% Bitcoin bonus up to $1,000 [MyStake]

3. Jokersino – Best Canadian Crypto Casino for Low-Wager Bonuses

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to $2,500

Low, 5x wagering requirement

4,000+ online casino games

Accepts 4+ cryptocurrencies

24/7 live chat and email support

Cons:

No phone support available

Bonus must be redeemed over several deposits

Jokersino comes equipped with 4,000+ crypto games, and their massive welcome package is made even better with industry-leading wagering requirements.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Jokersino is one of the newest crypto casinos to occupy the Canadian gambling market.

In just a few months, they’ve managed to bring on board some of the biggest software providers, which equals a strong game selection with over 4,000 titles to explore.

Just note that you will need to create an account to explore the available games and betting markets.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Jokersino rolls out the red carpet for new players with a 200% first deposit bonus up to $500 . Then, they’ll double your next deposit up to $750. Finally, you can get a 100% third deposit match up to $1,250. In total, you can score $2,500.

This might not sound like much against Cloudbet’s 5 BTC bonus, but Jokersino excels with its low 5x wagering requirements. Once you’ve squeezed the juice from this promotion, you can enjoy a reload bonus every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

You can make deposits and receive payouts at Jokersino using a debit card, PaySafeCard, Skrill, Sofort, GiroPay, AstroPay, BTC, Litecoin, USDT and ETH. You must deposit $50 or more to claim each portion of their bonus.

Unfortunately, all players must withdraw at least $100 per transaction. As we’d expect, all payouts are fee-free and near-instant.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

Like many crypto casinos in Canada, Jokersino offers comprehensive customer support via 24/7 live chat and email. We haven’t been able to find them on social media, though.

>> Claim a welcome bonus up to $2,500 [Jokersino]

4. Skycrown – Best Canadian Bitcoin Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

600+ live dealer games

7,000+ games in total

10% wager-free cashback

Accepts 10 forms of crypto

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

No phone support available

Weak crypto promos

If you’re the kind of casino player who doesn’t settle for less, SkyCrown has what you’re after. Aside from 7,000+ slots and specialties, our experts found 600+ live dealer games in their library.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Casino traditionalists and slot enthusiasts will have the most fun here – you will find over 7,000 slot machines and 600+ live games from 100+ providers.

Diving a bit deeper into their live casino , we found unique games like XXXTreme Lightning Roulette and Bombay alongside exclusive TV game shows like Mega Wheel and Dead or Alive Saloon.

Of course, you’ll find endless blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker variants to explore.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

SkyCrown is giving away up to $3,000 and 350 free spins in bonuses with your first five deposits, but crypto and e-wallet players are excluded from this promotion.

On the bright side, crypto gamblers will qualify for 10% cashback on their casino losses. If you lose 10 USDT, you’re in.

Cashback payouts are valid for 3 days and have no wagering requirements.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You can use 10+ forms of cryptocurrency to bank your funds with SkyCrown. They accept BTC, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ETH, DOGE, Cardano, BNB, USDT, Ripple, and TRON deposits. While their stated deposit minimums vary, you’ll qualify for cashback if you lose 10+ USDT in a week.

Should you manage to get lucky at SkyCrown, you can withdraw between 0.0002 BTC and 10 BTC per transaction. They don’t charge fees, and you’ll see your winnings delivered instantly.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

SkyCrown promises fast replies and helpful feedback around the clock. Get in touch with a real person through live chat and email. If you have any further questions, consult their FAQ section.

>> Claim up to $3,000 in bonuses and 350 free spins [SkyCrown]

5. Metaspins – Biggest Bonuses of All Canadian Crypto Casinos

Pros:

$20,000 daily MetaLotto

Up to 60% rakeback

100% bonus up to 1 BTC

Accepts 9 forms of crypto

2,500+ provably fair games

Cons:

No sports betting options

Short bonus expiry period

Metaspins takes a different approach to crypto gambling with a dedicated P2P (player-to-player) chat server, daily slots tournaments, frequent rewards, and cutting-edge crypto casino games.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

Our experts found 4,000+ games in Metaspins’ collection. They feature the latest releases from industry-leading providers like Wazdan, Betsoft, Hacksaw Gaming, Evolution, and Pragmatic Play. From slots to live dealer games and in-house specialties, they have it all.

Having launched in 2022, they’ve stayed ahead of the curve with ultra-realistic graphics and an easy-to-use interface that works flawlessly on desktop and mobile devices.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

Metaspins will double your first crypto deposit up to 1 BTC . You can play online slots and other games for 7 days before this bonus expires, and you’ll have to satisfy their 25x playthrough before you can request a withdrawal.

As you continue playing games, you’ll earn up to 60% in rakeback.

Every day, you can spin their bonus wheel for guaranteed prizes of up to 1 BTC. Finally, their daily tournaments provide an atmosphere of friendly competition – and there’s also a $20,000 Daily Metta Lotto that you can participate in.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Bitcoin Cash, TRX, DOGE, Litecoin, USDC, and ADA to make deposits and receive instant withdrawals from Metaspins. You’ll only have to deposit a minimum of 0.0001 BTC to qualify, and CA players can withdraw 0.001 BTC per transaction.

There are no maximum cashout limits here, but Metaspins’ staff may restrict withdrawals past 20 BTC per week. Finally, every crypto payout is fee-free and delivered within a few minutes.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

You can get in touch with a real person 24/7 using Metaspins’ live chat feature or dedicated email hotline. They also have a Discord server, Telegram channel, Twitter page, IG and Facebook.

>> Claim a 100% bonus up to 1 BTC [Metaspins]

How We Ranked the Best Online Bitcoin Casinos in Canada

Crypto Casino Games

We gave a higher ranking to real money gambling sites with a large selection of popular games.

Blackjack, roulette, progressive jackpots, baccarat, and video poker are just a handful of your available options. Additionally, we prioritized crypto casinos that offer sports betting.

Welcome Bonus Offers

Before you spend BTC with the best crypto casino sites, you’ll enjoy high-percentage casino bonuses with your first deposit.

Our team gave a higher ranking to online crypto casinos in Canada that feature low wagering requirements and flexible deposit minimums.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Even though all our top Bitcoin gambling sites accept BTC as payment, you can make deposits and withdrawals using tens of other cryptocurrencies. The best Canadian online casinos offer versatile deposit and withdrawal limits. You’ll also enjoy instant payouts if you win.

Customer Support Options

Customer support is much like a safety net for new players. You’d hope never to need their assistance, but if you’re stuck in a jam, it’s a great resource to have on your side.

Our experts prioritized crypto casinos that offer 24/7 support through live chat, email, phone, and social media.

Why is Cloudbet the Best BTC Casino for Canadians?

We’ve reviewed dozens of the best Bitcoin casinos in Canada, but Cloudbet stands out from the competition with ultra-flexible payment options and an industry-leading collection of BTC games.

Casino and Sports Betting: In addition to hosting 1,000+ crypto casino games, you can explore 40+ mainstream sports categories at Cloudbet. Most of these games are powered by renowned developers and run on a probably fair algorithm.

High-Limit Deposit Bonus: Cloudbet will double your first deposit up to a staggering 5 BTC. We haven’t come across a larger bonus yet, and they don’t believe in wagering requirements. Instead, you’ll unlock deposit bonus funds as you play crypto games and earn Lightning Points.

Accepts 30+ Forms of Crypto: In addition to Bitcoin, Cloudbet goes the extra mile to accept 30+ forms of cryptocurrency. If you’re looking to play with ADA, you can do so here. Payouts are fee-free and issued in 3 minutes.

Why Should I Gamble With Bitcoin Online Casinos in Canada?

If you’ve never played with top crypto gambling sites before, you might be wondering: what’s the allure? In this section, we’ve explained how Canada Bitcoin casinos stand out from traditional online casinos.

More Games: In comparison to regular online casinos, crypto gambling sites have more games on tap. You’ll find thousands of innovative games at each crypto casino featured on this list – many of which are provably fair.

Larger Casino Bonuses: Generally, crypto gambling sites offer larger casino bonuses than traditional online casinos – and Cloudbet’s 5 BTC welcome package is the perfect example.

Instant and Fee-Free Payouts: When you place bets with Bitcoin or any other form of crypto, you’ll take advantage of instant and fee-free payouts. If you gamble with a debit card, you’ll

pay processing fees and wait up to a week before seeing your winnings delivered.

Guide to Best Crypto Casinos in Canada – FAQ

What Are the Best Crypto Casino Sites in Canada?

Cloudbet : Best overall

MyStake : Best game variety

Jokersino : Low wagering requirements

Skycrown : 600+ live dealer games

Metaspins : Most generous rewards

Cloudbet is the overall best Bitcoin casino in Canada, thanks to its ultra-fast payouts that are processed and sent out within 3 minutes and a great selection of over 1,000 games from top-tier providers.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Canadian Crypto Casinos?

Gambling with cryptocurrency has its pros and cons, but there are way more benefits than downsides.

First off, placing your bets with BTC is completely anonymous. If you don’t want to submit your debit card details, betting with crypto is much less risky than gambling with cash.

Additionally, crypto casinos offer larger bonuses and quicker payouts than fiat-only casino sites. You’ll also enjoy more awesome games with cutting-edge graphics and realistic animations.

Still, there is one downside to betting with crypto – they are very volatile.

Are Canadian Bitcoin Casinos Safe?

Yes, when you’re using licensed and reputable Canadian crypto casinos, you can be sure that they are completely safe.

Each licensed online casino – crypto or not – must follow certain rules that are put in place to protect players. Therefore, your details will always be kept safe, and payouts will always be delivered timely when you play at licensed crypto casinos.

Comparison of the Top 5 Bitcoin Casinos in Canada

Cloudbet : Cloudbet is the best online gambling site for crypto players in Canada. They come equipped with 1,000+ provably fair games and offer the highest possible withdrawal limits for new players. With your first deposit, you can claim up to a 5 BTC bonus.

MyStake : MyStake tips the scales with 6,000+ crypto games from 50 of the industry’s biggest providers and 35+ sports betting categories. To get started on the right foot, you can claim a 170% crypto bonus up to $1,000 and then take advantage of 17 other promotions.

Jokersino : Jokersino is giving away $2,500 in bonus funds with a low, 5x rollover requirement. Players can explore 4,000 slots, table games, and specialties from top providers. Plus, VIP players will enjoy 10% cashback every day.

Skycrown : SkyCrown promises a realistic and immersive online gambling experience with 600+ live dealer games and counting. Play blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and TV game shows with a real person directing the action. They’ll credit your account with 10% cashback.

Metaspins : Metaspins is the most interactive Bitcoin casino in Canada. They host daily slots tournaments, and you can spin their bonus wheel for a chance to win big every single day. If that’s not enough, claim a 100% bonus up to 1 BTC on your first deposit and enjoy 2,500+ titles.

Tips and Tricks for Playing Casino Games With Cryptocurrencies

Before you sign up with one of the best online casino sites in Canada, read through our simple tips and tricks to make the most of your casino bankroll.

Check Payout Percentages: Each online casino site we’ve reviewed has an average RTP of 96% or higher, but every game has its own payout percentage. For the best possible results, we’d suggest playing slots and table games with a 97% RTP or better.

Consider Your Preferences: Before you sign up with any crypto casino, consider what you’re actually looking for. Some real money online casinos are designed for card players, while others focus on free spins and slots. The best casino for you will depend entirely on your preferences.

Don’t Forget About Bonuses: Claiming a deposit bonus is the easiest way to boost your initial bankroll. After you make a deposit, you’ll receive a percentage-based match that you can use to play casino games. When leveraged correctly, a matched deposit bonus can help you win more often.

How to Sign Up at the Best Bitcoin Casinos Canada Has to Offer

Getting started at Canadian Bitcoin casino sites is a process that takes 3 minutes or less. Follow our steps below if this is your first time gambling online.

1. Choose a BTC Casino

Browse our list and select a crypto casino (our top pick is Cloudbet

Click the ‘Enter Cloudbet’ button or ‘Sign Up’ if you’re using another site

2. Create an Account

Enter your email

Create a password

Tick the box to accept the T&Cs

Click ‘Join’

Alternatively, log in with your Facebook or Google account

3. Email Verification

Open your email (the one you used in the previous step)

Find the message from the online casino you signed up with

Open the message and click the link inside

4. Deposit & Play

Once you’re able to log in, open the ‘Cashier’ section

Select a crypto you want to use

Opt-in for a bonus at this point

Scan the casino’s crypto address to send a payment

Send the desired amount of crypto you want to play with

Play games with cryptocurrencies!

Ready to Play at Canada’s Best Bitcoin Casinos?

Ready or not – the best Bitcoin casinos Canada has to offer are here to stay, and you’ll eventually realize that they are the real deal.

We’ll keep placing our bets with Cloudbet as it offers everything we’re looking for in a crypto gambling site, but the fact remains that there are no wrong choices on our list.

If you think another casino might be more suitable for you, go for it.

Whatever you decide to do, always remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above. Not valid in Ontario.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: