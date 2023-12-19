Buy Instagram Likes: Best Sites to Buy (Top 10)

This content was provided by our sponsor, SMM Performance. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

Whether you’ve just launched a new business, are just developing a social marketing strategy for your established brand, or want to join the ranks of Instagram influencers, boosting your engagement rate is the number one way to get seen on the social media platform.

The Instagram algorithm gives popular accounts a nudge, allowing new likes, followers, customers, or fans to discover brands through the Explore page. Although Instagram views are one key factor, other metrics matter more. The number of likes your Instagram posts get is one of the most critical indicators of success.

What if you’re just not getting a lot of likes at the moment?

Take heart — it doesn’t mean you don’t post quality content. You might, on the other hand, have to build social proof by showing your IG followers how beloved your Instagram account is.

An increasing number of active users decide to buy real Instagram likes to increase their popularity on the social media platform. That can work swimmingly, but there’s a catch. You need to pick a reputable Instagram growth platform that knows what it’s doing and won’t put your Instagram page’s future in jeopardy.

We’ve got just the treat for you today! This post delves into the best sites to buy Instagram likes. After trying them all, we can share the results from first-hand experience.

You’ll be walking among the popular crowd before you know it! Ready? Let’s go!

Top 10 Sites to Buy Real Instagram Likes

Buzzoid is the Instagram growth service we use most often. They sell authentic followers, views, and cheap likes that come from real people.

Buzzoid is our top pick for a few reasons:

They’re super easy to work with — once you go to their website, you can choose the likes package you need and checkout within a few clicks.

You choose when you want to get your Instagram likes . Buzzoid can deliver them gradually or instantly, depending on what you prefer.

Buzzoid has a 24/7 customer support team that’s knowledgeable and friendly.

This service accepts multiple payment methods, although we’ve always paid by credit card.

The likes packages Buzzoid offers are just what you need. The Instagram algorithm values likes from active users with a lot of followers more, so if you want to see serious organic growth, premium likes are your best bet. Instagrammers who need cheap likes can choose high-quality likes instead (starting at just $1.47), and they still come from real people who use Insta regularly.

By the way, if you order likes for video posts, video views are included in the service. You can also split your purchased likes over multiple photos if you like.

So, how high can you go? Buzzoid can deliver 100 to 10,000 Instagram likes in the same order. Users who don’t have a lot of followers should start small and buy Instagram likes again when their engagement rate goes up.

You, Twicsy, and the active users who supply your Instagram likes can make quite the dream team, too! Twicsy’s customer service team is probably the most responsive one we have encountered, and they consistently supply high-quality likes made by real people.

Here’s what else we like about Twicsy:

You’re in control when you buy real Instagram likes from Twicsy — you can have instant delivery or receive your likes gradually.

The high-quality likes are great for people just getting started building their social media presence. Users who need higher engagement rates can opt for premium likes coming from real Instagram users with a lot of followers.

You can purchase Instagram followers, views, and comments.

Twicsy accepts various payment methods.

If you’re not sure how to create a good social media strategy yet, Twicsy’s customer service team can help you put a great growth package together. However, if you already know exactly what you want, Twicsy has quick delivery and is guaranteed to bring results.

There’s only one way to get to the Explore page — build a thriving Instagram community that relies on 100 percent real interactions. A quality growth service like Rushmax knows how to boost your organic growth without any risk.

When you buy Instagram likes from Rushmax:

They all come from active users, often with a decent follower count. Get premium likes if you’re after a boost from Instagram accounts with a LOT of followers.

You get fast delivery. Your like count goes up within minutes.

There’s no hassle. Checkout is easy, and Rushmax accepts payment options like PayPal, debit and credit cards, and Bitcoin.

Rushmax has been around for years. They’ve helped thousands of Instagram influencers and small businesses, including names you’d instantly recognize. That proven success deserves respect, and it’s why we trust Rushmax.

4. InstaPort

InstaPort is one of the best new sites to buy Instagram likes. If you want to take your Instagram presence to a new level and enjoy the benefits of the social media marketing features Instagram offers, they can help you get whatever you need. InstaPort’s Instagram services include likes, comments, views, and followers.

All you need to do to get a lot of likes is select "Instagram Likes" from their menu and how many real IG likes you need today. InstaPort’s efficient system ensures you get instant likes after less than a minute, and you’ll have all your likes after a few hours.

Their secure payment platform supports a few different options, so InstaPort is suitable for everyone.

5. Wire Social

Wire Social is another good place to buy cheap Instagram likes, but you can also use this site if you need real followers or views. Their affordable prices are their biggest selling point.

Wire Social is the best option for small businesses that recently launched an Instagram page. Why? Unlike the last four quality services we reviewed, Wire Social only offers "Instagram likes" without the option of choosing specific likes packages, including active users with a lot of followers.

All the likes you get are from real accounts, which is good enough if you’re new to Instagram or have a low engagement rate at the moment. Accounts with a lot of followers already may prefer to use one of the services that sell premium likes, on the other hand.

6. InstaGoof

People investigating the option of buying Instagram likes for the first time will probably come across InstaGoof. We tried their service and were perfectly happy with the quality likes we received. InstaGoof came through quickly, and there was no hassle with payment or checkout, either.

Do be mindful as you shop for Instagram likes, though. InstaGoof has great prices if you buy 100 or 250 IG likes, but their prices are higher than necessary for larger likes packages.

7. Insta Doctor

Here’s another service we’ve tested out recently — to buy Instagram likes and small follower packages. Insta Doctor never uses bot accounts to deliver likes, which is very important. The real people who like your posts or follow your account from this service aren’t all active on Instagram, though.

Again, the prices Insta Doctor charges are also on the high side. There’s nothing wrong with this service, but it would be great if they started doing some market research and if they took notice of the fact that their competitors supply cheap IG likes.

8. Social FiX Agency

Social FiX Agency was launched recently, and it’s offering growth services for all your social media accounts. Their Instagram services include Insta likes, followers, and views — and we have to say, we’re quite pleased about their affordable rates.

Social FiX doesn’t offer different tiers of Instagram likes and just says all their likes are from real accounts. You can buy a lot of likes through Social FiX, but if you want a post to go trending, you’ll have to combine likes packages. The maximum number of likes you can buy in one order is 5,000.

9. InstaBiZ Marketing

Do you need help with reaching your target audience? The Explore page has just what you need to grow your Instagram presence! Buying real Instagram likes from InstaBiz Marketing is one way to increase your Instagram engagement rate and build brand awareness quickly.

We recently tested this service and were happy overall, but we should warn you that they don’t offer live customer support. That can be annoying when you’re deciding which IG likes packages are right for you.

10. Social Xcelerate

So, we ordered some Instagram likes and followers from Social Xcelerate last year already. This site promises to deliver all its services within 24 hours, and they didn’t quite manage that last time we worked with them.

We gave Social Xcelerate another try for this review, and the same thing happened. You really do need instant delivery if you have time-sensitive Instagram content to promote, so we didn’t appreciate this late delivery. They only need your Instagram username, don’t ask for your password, and don’t use fake accounts, so that’s good. Still, they’re definitely not one of the best sites to buy real Instagram likes.

Build Your Instagram Presence when Buying Instagram Likes

Likes are one of the most important metrics for people building a successful Instagram page — and if you’re struggling to attain organic growth, buying real Instagram likes is an easy answer.

Watch out, though! There’s a wrong and right way to go about buying Instagram likes! Some people are tempted to buy IG likes for random posts when they first discover that Instagram growth services exist, but only quality content reaches the Explore page.

We’d advise you to go through this checklist before you use the best sites to buy IG likes:

Make original content that reflects your unique brand identity and speaks to your target audience.

Rewrite your Instagram bio and make sure it rocks!

Post at the right times — check when your target audience is most active.

Post a balanced mix of pictures and video content, and use Instagram Stories to draw potential customers in.

Research your hashtags — use a mix of popular, targeted, and unique hashtags.

Inspire interactions in your posts — ask questions, start a challenge, or host a giveaway. Do this on the posts you buy Insta likes for to maximize your results.

Summary: Where to Buy Instagram Likes

The best services to buy Instagram likes, and the ones we routinely rely on, are:

Buzzoid

Twicsy

Rushmax

InstaPort

Having backup options is always great, but these sites to buy IG followers hit the sweet spot. They deliver high-quality likes, charge affordable prices, and are very responsive when you have extra requests or questions.

These are the only sites that let you split purchased likes over different Instagram posts, and that’s a very handy feature.

FAQ on Buying Likes on Instagram

Are sites to buy Instagram followers legit?

Yes, many are. Reputable Instagram growth services pair small businesses, Instagram influencers, and just about anyone who wants a big break on Insta with real users who give Instagram profiles a boost.

Because these are genuine likes from real people, you don’t violate Instagram’s terms of service when you use the best sites to buy IG likes.

Scam sites that use bot accounts also exist, though, so please be careful. Stick to the services reviewed here if you’re unsure.

Will buying Instagram likes lead to organic growth?

In our experience, yes. You have an increased chance of reaching the Explore page with more interactions, and your organic followers are more likely to like and comment as well. We’ve routinely gained new followers after buying likes. Don’t ask us how it works, but it does.

What number of likes should I buy?

First, look at how many likes your Instagram content gets on average. If it’s less than 100, don’t buy more than 50 IG likes at a time. If it’s between 500 and 1,000, shoot for anywhere from 100 to 500. And so on.

If a post picks up momentum and gains organic interactions, you can always come back for a second round and purchase Instagram likes again. Doing things this way shows the Instagram algorithm that you’re growing without arousing suspicion.