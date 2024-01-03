Best Online Slots for Real Money in Canada (2024): Top 10 Canadian Slot Sites

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

No greater casino pleasure than the ‘BIG WIN’ signal and the sound of coins dropping when playing real money slots!

But if your bankroll feels a bit dry even after a few "big wins," then you may want to step it up with the best online slots for real money in Canada instead – chosen by our team of experts.

We provide you with a list of the top slot games and their RTPs, additional features, and legit Canadian online casinos where you can try them out.

Neospin is the current hot spot with 5,000+ slot machines, daily cashback, and a C$10,000 welcome bonus package.

Let’s see what else is in store.

Best Online Slots for Real Money in Canada

Below, we will briefly review these slot games and outline their most notable features, bonus rounds, RTPs, and more.

1. Wild Chicago — Best Slot Game for Real Money in Canada

RTP : 97.1%

Theme : Mafia

Maximum Win : 4,684x

Where to Play : Neospin

Bonus: 100% up to $10,000

With an RTP of 97.1%, the Wild Chicago slot theoretically gives you the best chances to win.

BGaming took an interesting turn on typical mafia-themed video slots here, making the lead characters—animals. This is a fairly new game with five reels, so the graphics are truly stunning, as well as the well-known soundtrack.

The bets range from $0.10 to $20, which may not be your cup of tea if you're a high-roller, but it will be more than enough for most players.

There are also 12 paying symbols, multiplier Wilds, and free spins, which can triple your winnings.

>> Play Wild Chicago at Neospin

2. Fire and Roses Joker — Best CA Real Money Slot Game for Free Spins

RTP : 96.01%

Theme : Joker

Maximum Win : 5,000x

Where to Play : Jackpot City

Bonus: Up to C$1,600

Developed by Triple Edge Studios, Fire and Roses Joker boasts a variety of additional features – Wild, Scatter, free spins, jackpot trigger symbol, and Jackpot Wheel.

This five-reel slot gives you 720 ways to win left-to-right and right-to-left.

The main prize is the jackpot, which is 5,000x of your initial bet, and is triggered by the Golden Rose symbol. Aside from the Ultra Jackpot, you can win one of the four others – Mini, Minor, Major, or Mega Jackpot.

>> Play Fire and Roses Joker at Jackpot City

3. Mega Moolah — Best Real Money Progressive Slot in Canada

RTP : 88.12%

Theme : Safari

Maximum Win : Progressive jackpot

Where to Play : Spin Casino

Bonus: 100% up to $1,000

Mega Moolah is one of the most famous progressive jackpots in the world. Made by Microgaming in 2006, it’s still reigning online casino sites all over Canada.

It’s a basic, animal-themed game with few extras, but the prizes can get truly impressive.

The Lion is a Wild symbol, which can help you land a winning combination and add a 2x multiplier to any win. The Monkey Scatter is also quite helpful, with instant payments of 2-100x your wager, plus three or more Monkeys trigger 15 free spins with a 3x multiplier.

The progressive jackpot in this game starts at C$1 million and can rise all the way to over C$10 million.

>> Play Mega Moolah at Spin Casino

4. Book of Dead — Best Real Money Slot Machine for Expanding Symbols

RTP : 96.21%

Theme : Egypt

Maximum Win : 5,000x

Where to Play : Jokersino

Bonus: Up to C$2,500

Riche Wilde is one of the first characters new casino players meet. In his quest, he goes deep into the Tomb of the Pharaohs, searching for the Book of Dead.

Swedish game studio Play'N GO decided on the usual 5x3 grid and Egyptian symbols such as the portraits of Anubis, Osiris, and Phoenix.

To land a winning payline, you need to string along three or more symbols. By scoring Book of Dead symbols, you’ll trigger a bonus with ten free games and get an additional reward worth 200x.

>> Play Book of Dead at Jokersino

5. Bigger Bass Bonanza — Highest RTP Real Money Slot Game in Canada

RTP : 96.71%

Theme : Fishing

Maximum Win : 4,000x

Where to Play : PlayOJO

Bonus: 50 free spins

Are you up for a boat ride and some fishing? With a chance of winning 4,000x your initial bet? If the answer is yes, Bigger Bass Bonanza by Pragmatic Play is the game for you.

This easy-going and relaxing title is a part of the successful series with a bearded fisherman as the main character. Upright beats, seagull calls, and bubble sounds remind you to crack open a mickey and have some fun.

Bigger Bass Bonanza comes with five reels, four rows, and 12 paylines with Wild and Scatter symbols, free spins, and an above-average RTP of 96.71%.

>> Play Bigger Bass Bonanza at PlayOJO

Best Real Money Online Slots Sites in Canada

1. Neospin

Number of slots: 5,000+

Welcome bonus: 100% up to $10,000 + 100 free spins

Payment methods: Visa, Skrill, Neteller, Interac, Bank Transfer, Piastrix, + 15 more

Payout speed: 1-3 business days

2. Jackpot City

Number of slots: 400+

Welcome bonus: Up to C$1,600 + 10 free shots at winning C$1 million

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Electronic Check, Instadebit, + 3 more

Payout speed: 1-3 business days

3. Spin Casino

Number of slots: 400+

Welcome bonus: Up to C$1,000

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Apple Pay, Google Pay, + 4 more

Payout speed: 1-3 business days

4. Jokersino

Number of slots: 3,000+

Welcome bonus: Up to C$2,500

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Instant Banking, Skrill, Neteller, + 11 more

Payout speed: 1-5 business days

5. PlayOJO

Number of slots: 2,000+

Welcome bonus: 50 free spins

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Paysafecard, Payz, MuchBetter, + 3 more

Payout speed: 1-3 business days

The casino games listed above are just a drop in a bucket of available real money slots online. Below, we will review some of the top real money online casinos , where you can find thousands of other high-quality slot machine games.

1. Neospin — Best Real Money Slot Site in Canada Overall

Pros:

5,000+ real-money online casino games

Up to 20% cashback

100% up to C$10,000 + 100 FS welcome bonus

Free spins on Wednesdays

Loyalty program with massive prizes

95 game studios

11 instant withdrawal methods

Cons:

Not all games are eligible for bonuses

Could have more game-filtering options

With 35 new online casino games added on average every week, Neospin is dedicated to making sure you never get bored. This is a relatively new online casino, but its qualities shame many Canadian online casinos that have been in the game for much longer.

Slot Selection

Neospin Casino hosts just south of 6,000 online casino games, most of which are slot machines.

The library boasts popular providers such as Playson, Spinomenal, Betsoft, and Endorphina, enabling you to fully immerse into the exciting world of ancient Egypt, pirates, mafia, or Vikings, thanks to the high-quality graphics and fantastic gameplay.

If you prefer simplicity without a storyline, you can enjoy classic slots with fruit symbols.

This real-money online casino also has an exclusive jackpot system with three progressive prize pools – Mini, Middle, and Prime, with no wagering requirements and available on any game played for real money.

You can find hundreds of jackpots on Neospin, including progressive jackpot slots and casino games with multiple-tier jackpot prizes.

Bonuses and Promotions

Among all the legit online casinos on our list, Neospin certainly has the most extensive selection of bonuses.

After opening a new account, you’ll get a 100% match up to C$10,000 on your first deposit, spiced up with 100 free spins. To activate the bonus, redeem the promo code NEO100 before making a minimum deposit of C$45.

However, keep in mind that there’s a limit on free spins winnings, which is set to C$225.

Neospin also awards you a daily cashback of up to 20%, depending on the amount deposited the previous day, free spins on Wednesdays, and a 66% Friday reload bonus up to C$1,000.

Payment Options

Whether you prefer crypto or fiat payment methods, you can take your pick at Neospin. All deposits are free, instantly processed, and range from C$30 to C$7,500.

Some of the fiat methods include Visa, Mastercard, iDebit, Neosurf, Skrill, and Neteller, while crypto deposits are available with seven different coins (BTC, ETH, USDT, BCH, LTC, DOGE, and XRP).

As for withdrawals, customers can opt for Interac, iDebit, MuchBetter, MiFinity, bank transfer, or one of the cryptocurrencies.

All withdrawals are free and processed very quickly, aside from the bank transfer, which comes with a 2.5% transaction fee and can take one to three working days.

>> Claim your 100% match up to C$10,000 + 100 FS at Neospin

2. Jackpot City — Best Real Money Canadian Slots Site for Jackpots

Pros:

Daily chance to win C$1,000,000

$8 maximum bonus bet

Online slots with 1,000+ ways to win

Rapid Jackpots available multiple times a day

Regular slot tournaments

Accounts verified in 58 minutes on average

Cons:

Not all payment methods are available for payouts

Can’t explore online casino games without an account

Jackpot City is one of the oldest real money online casinos in Canada, welcoming players since 1998. Its glitzy, Vegas-style theme contributes to the overall fun atmosphere filled with some of the biggest progressive jackpots in the world.

Slot Selection

After you register and log into your Jackpot City account, you’ll see the game library in all its glory.

You can choose between over 400 titles developed mostly by Microgaming and Pragmatic Play, with games giving you 1,024 ways to win.

Expanding and avalanche reels are also innovative features you can try out, together with well-known and loved classics such as bonus rounds, mini-games, and wild and scatter symbols.

The current total progressive jackpot prize pool stands at over C$30 million, which is among the biggest jackpot pools available at online gambling sites .

Bonuses and Promotions

As a newcomer at Jackpot City, you’re entitled to a four-part welcome bonus, each consisting of a 100% match up to C$400 and valid on your first four deposits.

But the rewards don’t stop there – you'll also get ten free shots to win C$1,000,000.

The bonus has to be claimed within seven days of the registration by depositing a minimum of $10.

You can wager the bonus on all online slots, but keep in mind that progressive jackpots don't count towards the wagering requirement, plus NetEnt slot machines have a 50% contribution.

Payment Options

Jackpot City is not crypto-friendly, but you have several other options when depositing and withdrawing money in this Canadian casino online.

The methods available for both deposits and payouts are Visa, eCheck, Interac, iDebit, Instadebit, and MuchBetter. Withdrawals mostly take one to three business days but can take up to five in some cases.

Additionally, deposits can be made via Mastercard, Paysafecard, and Neosurf.

>> Grab your C$1,600 welcome bonus + 10 free shots at Jackpot City

3. Spin Casino — Best Bonuses to Play Real Money Slots in Canada

Pros:

Personalized daily bonus deals

Amazing progressive jackpots

Hundreds of slots with >96% RTP

Invite-only Privé Loyalty Club

Native iOS and Android apps

Website is available in Canadian French

Cons:

Sign-up is required to see all online casino games

Short bonus expiration date

Since its launch in 2014, Spin Casino has steadily gained popularity, mostly among slot enthusiasts.

Its colourful website gets you excited to play from the very beginning and helps you get your way around it with a user-friendly design and logical navigation.

Slot Selection

Spin Casino hosts around 400 slot machines with all kinds of themes included. Users can opt for classic three-reel games or immerse into modern 3D games inspired by blockbusters or music franchises and boosted with features.

The one segment that impressed us most is the progressive jackpot category, where you can find dozens of titles with massive payouts, often in the form of a fun mini-game.

Some games can take a bit longer to load, and you won't find them all when playing on mobile. Still, this real-money Canadian casino offers a solid selection of slots and many opportunities for big prizes.

Bonuses and Promotions

The welcome bonus at Spin Casino comes in the form of three matched deposit bonuses totalling up to $1,000.

For your initial bonus, you’ll get a 100% match up to C$400 , while the second and third deposits are doubled up to C$300 each. If you decide to take the bonus, a C$10 deposit will trigger your first match.

All deposit bonuses have a maximum bet of C$8 per round, which is more than most other online casinos in Canada.

Spin is also updating your personal lobby with new promotions every 24 hours, so you have something to look forward to every single day.

Payment Options

Payment methods at Spin Casino include Mastercard and Visa cards, Interac, eCheck, Instadebit, Paysafecard, Neosurf, MuchBetter, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

However, not all of them are eligible for payouts.

Only Interac, Visa, eCheck, and Instadebit can be used for withdrawals, with processing times ranging from one to three business days.

>> Claim up to a C$1,000 welcome package at Spin Casino

4. Jokersino — Best Variety of Real Money Slot Games in Canada

Pros:

4,000+ games

5x wagering requirement

10% cashback for VIP customers

Weekly slots bonuses up to C$2,500

Accepts cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Lacks an FAQ page

No demo slot games

Jokersino offers more slot games than you’d know what to do with – and that alone is reason enough to give it a shot. With over 4,000 games available, Jokersino offers more variety than most other online casinos in Canada.

Slot Selection

Jokersino's game library is powered by 29 providers, including some of the strongest names in the industry, such as BetSoft, Playson, Microgaming, and NetEnt.

To get a preview of all available games, you need to sign up first, which will only take you a minute. After that, you’ll be introduced to the world of some of the best video slots ever made.

Jokersino is made for reel spinners, offering 4,000+ titles for real money. It's worth mentioning that you won't find free online slots here because all games are exclusively available for playing with real money.

But you’re here to win anyway, right?

Bonuses and Promotions

Once you open a new account at Jokersino, you can claim a welcome package of up to C$2,500.

Your first deposit is eligible for a 200% match up to C$500 , the second one for a 100% up to C$750, and your third deposit will be doubled to C$1,250.

And now for the best news about this bonus—the wagering requirement is only 5x!

You can meet it by playing slots with a maximum bet of C$2, but be sure to check which games contribute the most.

Payment Options

Depositing at Jokersino can be done via Interac, Visa or Mastercard, MiFinity, or one of the six accepted cryptocurrencies.

The minimum deposit amount is C$25, while the maximum depends on the chosen method and can be anywhere from C$250 for card payments to C$50,000 for crypto.

Withdrawals are available via Interac, eCashout, bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller, Jeton, or cryptocurrencies.

>> Play slots with up to C$2,500 bonus at Jokersino

5. PlayOJO — Top CA Real Money Slot Site for Free Spins

Pros:

50 wager-free spins

No max win limits

No withdrawal limits

Exclusive OJOplus feature

Multiple industry awards

Cons:

Live chat is available only after registration

Doesn’t offer standard match bonuses

PlayOJO is an award-winning Canadian casino site that started strong with three flattering titles in 2017—Rising Star, Best New Casino, and Casino of the Year.

Registered members of this online casino site can enjoy many perks, including no rollover requirements on any casino bonuses , all wins paid in cash, no payout restrictions and no limit on their free spin wins.

Slot Selection

At PlayOJO, there are around 2,000 slot games available to Canadian players, among which you’ll find some crowd favourites like Book of Dead and Thor: The Trials of Asgard.

The jackpot section is a story for itself, featuring 15 titles with over $1M prizes, but you can win four times the amount playing Wish Upon a Leprechaun Megaways, Fishin' Frenzy Big Catch JPK, or Slots O Gold.

If you're indecisive, you can always start with the free demo version and then decide which real-money casino games sizzle your (maple) bacon.

Bonuses and Promotions

PlayOJO's welcome gift for newcomers is 50 free spins on the Thor and the Trials of Asgard slot, valued at $0.10 per spin.

The only thing you need to do is open a new account and deposit at least $10.

There are no limits on how much you can win, and no wagering requirements have to be met before paying out your winnings.

You can also check your casino profile daily for additional rewards and offers.

Payment Options

The minimum deposit at PlayOJO is set to $10, and you can make it via Interac, Mastercard, Visa, Paysafecard, Payz, MuchBetter, Jeton, or Apple Pay.

The operator doesn't charge any additional fees for deposits or withdrawals. Still, depending on your chosen method, the service provider may impose a small fee. The best thing is that there are no withdrawal limits or minimum amount needed for requesting a payout.

Once you request a withdrawal, your inquiry will be immediately processed, but delivery can take up to three business days.

>> Start with 50 free spins at PlayOJO

How We Chose the Best Sites for Playing Real Money Slots Online in Canada

Below, we'll briefly describe our process and what we consider vital elements when choosing the best Canadian online casinos for playing real money slots online.

Slot Selection

When talking about the game library, quality beats quantity. Legitimate online casinos work with reputable software providers to ensure all games are fair, tested, and certified.

During our research, we want to make sure recommended real-money online casinos have a good variety of video slots, branded slots, progressive jackpots, as well as classic slot titles that cater to a broad audience.

Bonuses and Promotions

Casino bonuses can be tricky. Players sometimes get presented with huge bonuses, which are actually nothing more than false promises.

We don't look just at the bonus amount but also playthrough requirements and all other conditions related to a specific offer. This way, we're giving you the whole picture and hand–pick the best deposit bonuses currently on the Canadian market.

Payment Options

Playing online casino games for real money means you have to find an efficient way to deposit funds. Likewise, you need a suitable withdrawal method for paying out potential winnings.

Our top casino picks give you various options, from payment cards to prepaid vouchers and e-wallets, enabling fast transactions with low or even no fees.

Bonuses to Use on the Best Online Slots Canada for Real Money

How to Play Online Slots for Real Money in Canada

Ready to sign up at the top Canadian online casino sites and play real money slots ? Check our detailed guide below, and you'll be good to go in a matter of minutes.

Step 1: Open an Account

Choose an online casino or visit Neospin – our top pick

Click the green "Sign up" button in the center or on the left side of the screen

Step 2: Fill In the Registration Form

Enter your email and password, and click "Next"

Input your personal information and accept T&Cs

Click "Sign up"

Step 3: Verify Your Account

Open your email inbox

Find the email sent to you by the casino titled "Please confirm your account"

Open the email and click the green "Confirm" button

Step 4: Deposit and Hit the Reels

Click the green "Deposit" button

Select your preferred payment method and follow the instructions on the screen

That’s it – you’re ready to play online slots!

Types of Real Money Slot Machines in Canada

Real-money online casino slots have evolved tremendously since the time of one-arm bandits and fruit machines. Nowadays, you can choose from dozens of different types of slots.

We’ll briefly describe them below so you know what to expect in most Canadian online casinos .

Three-Reel Slots

Three-reel slots are the way to go if you're a newbie at real-money online casinos in Canada. These simple yet fun and exciting games feature easy gameplay without complicated mechanics.

These basic features generally include only one payline, although you can find three or five paylines in some more advanced three-reel slots.

Today’s three-reel slot machines are in no way vintage or outdated, but they can get monotonous over time. Luckily, software providers made sure you have a bunch of other options to try out.

Five-Reels Slots

Five-reelers come with a 5x3 grid and, generally speaking, 20 paylines. They are a step up from classic three-reel games, creating more ways for players to win.

Depending on the game, you can select the desired paylines or have to wager on all of them if the number is fixed.

Sounds and visual quality in these games are usually taken up a notch, and due to additional features and more winning combinations, you should always consult with the payout table to see your options.

Since the gameplay is a bit more complex here, and it may take some time to catch up with all the nuances, five-reelers are great once you're ready to step up your game.

Multi-Payline and Multi-Reel Slots

Some Canadian players may love the complexity and different levels of multi-payline and multi-reel slots. Some of these games come with up to ten reels and 1,024 paylines.

They offer plenty of additional elements such as bonus rounds, wild and scatter symbols, mini-games, multipliers, and free spins—all of which maximize your chances to win big.

Payline configuration in these games can be tricky, so before playing for real money, we suggest you try out a few free games just to be on the safer side.

Video Slots

Modern slot games are usually produced as video slots. This means they feature additional multimedia layers. Immersive sounds, themed graphics, and animations – all these elements can contribute to your gaming experience.

Video slots usually come with multiple levels and a higher number of paylines, making them very popular among Canadian players.

3D Slots

If you’re looking for a deeply engaging online gaming experience, 3D slots may be just what you need.

They are interactive, with stunning graphics and an abundance of themes, and come with a storyline that adds a whole other dimension to the "same old" games.

For now, 3D slots remain mainly in the domain of big game studios that can afford the technology and knowledge needed for making such games.

However, given the rising popularity of 3D slots, we believe more and more developers will include these types of online casino games in their portfolio.

Progressive Slots

Progressive slots come in many shapes and sizes. Although we're used to reading about titles such as Mega Moolah, which awards the luckiest players with dozens of millions of dollars, progressives can also bring you smaller but still lucrative prizes.

The main feature of progressive jackpots is that a small part of every bet is reserved for the jackpot pool, which gets bigger and bigger with each wager until someone wins.

However, quite a significant downside of these games is that they aren’t eligible for playing with bonus money, plus the wagers are usually higher than in "normal" slots, so you have to be careful about your budget and manage it smartly.

Branded Slots

The first-ever branded slot was Microgaming's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2004. As you may have assumed already, these games are licensed by movie studios, music companies, publishing houses, or any other organization with intellectual rights.

The software providers then develop a game and pay a fee for the licensing rights. Sometimes, the fee amount can affect the overall RTP of the game, meaning providers develop lower-RTP branded slots to cover the cost of the licensing rights.

These games can feature your favourite Marvel superhero, TV series, book, band—almost anything that's a part of pop culture.

Tips for Playing Online Slots for Real Money in Canada

We've been gambling online for years, so we know it can be pretty daunting in the beginning. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you play online casino games more successfully.

Play for Free First: Taking advantage of demo games is a great strategy to get familiar with new (to you) games. You can check all the additional options, what triggers bonus rounds, and how you feel about the game overall. Slots may have quite a simple gameplay, but it's always good to check what awaits you.

Opt for Higher RTP Games: If a game has a theoretical RTP of 96%, this means that on every $100 wagered in the game, $96 goes back to the players (over time). Games with higher RTP give you higher chances of winning, so these are your best bet.

Stick to a Budget: Although you can play slots for less than a loonie, players can sometimes get carried away and forget all about the limits and budget. Good budget management is one of the great virtues of good casino players, so make sure you stay within your means.

Guide to Playing Real Money Online Slots in Canada: FAQ

Can I Win Real Money Playing Online Slots in Canada?

Yes, you can win real money playing online slots—provided you choose reputable online casinos that have proven to be fair towards their players, such as the ones on our list.

Legitimate online casinos offer games from trusted providers that offer high RTPs and fair winning chances.

Which Real Money Online Slots Pay Out the Most?

In terms of payout percentage, you’d be hard-pressed to find a game that pays out more than Wild Chicago. When it comes to payout potential, it’s hard to beat Mega Moolah’s progressive jackpot that starts at C$1 million.

Are Online Slots for Real Money Available on Mobile?

Yes, many online slots in Canada are available on mobile phones and tablets, whether via mobile browser or by downloading a casino app directly on your phone. All of our listed online casinos are fully compatible with smartphones, which means you can easily play any slot game via your mobile.

Comparing the 5 Best Online Slots Sites for Real Money in Canada

Below, we will compare the 5 best real money casinos for playing slots head-to-head.

Neospin : With over 5,000 slot games, 95 game studios, cashback on every deposit, and 20 payment methods, Neospin really goes above and beyond for Canadian online slot players. You can get started with a welcome bonus of up to C$10,000 + 100 FS. With over 5,000 slot games, 95 game studios, cashback on every deposit, and 20 payment methods, Neospin really goes above and beyond for Canadian online slot players. You can get started with a welcome bonus of up to C$10,000 + 100 FS.

Jackpot City : If you're looking for some of the biggest progressive jackpots, Jackpot City is your destination. This veteran also offers daily Rapid Jackpots, regular slot tournaments, and a welcome bonus of up to C$1,600 + 10 free shots to win C$1M. If you're looking for some of the biggest progressive jackpots, Jackpot City is your destination. This veteran also offers daily Rapid Jackpots, regular slot tournaments, and a welcome bonus of up to C$1,600 + 10 free shots to win C$1M.

Spin Casino : This real-money online casino will attract players looking for daily bonuses and big wins. In addition to daily rewards available to existing players, newcomers can start their adventure with up to a C$1,000 welcome bonus. This real-money online casino will attract players looking for daily bonuses and big wins. In addition to daily rewards available to existing players, newcomers can start their adventure with up to a C$1,000 welcome bonus.

Jokersino : This This crypto-friendly online casino boasts thousands of slots, low wagering requirements, and generous weekly bonuses. When you become a VIP, you'll be greeted with 10% cashback – and new players can get started with a C$2,500 bonus.

PlayOJO : An award-winning casino, PlayOJO made a name for itself by posing no withdrawal limits and no wagering requirements on any of its bonuses. This includes the welcome gift for new players, which is 50 free spins on Thor and the Trials of Asgard. An award-winning casino, PlayOJO made a name for itself by posing no withdrawal limits and no wagering requirements on any of its bonuses. This includes the welcome gift for new players, which is 50 free spins on Thor and the Trials of Asgard.

Ready to Play Online Slot Games for Real Money in Canada?

Fun themes, many ways to win, simple gameplay, excitement building up while the reels spin — slots are really hard to beat when it comes to online gambling!

If you're still indecisive about where to start playing, try Neospin — a site with over 5,000 slot games, fantastic mobile apps, cashback on every deposit, instant withdrawals, and a massive welcome bonus of up to C$10,000 + 100 free spins!

Of course, all of the other best online casinos are filled with high-quality games, so there really are no wrong answers.

Wherever you end up spinning the reels, make sure to never spend more than you can afford to lose!

