Best Roofing Companies in San Francisco, CA 2024: Top Roofing Contractors

Finding the best roofing company in San Francisco is crucial if your roof is in need of repairs. After all, it’s the ultimate safeguard against the city's diverse weather conditions.

In this comprehensive guide, we explore the top contenders in the industry, highlighting their expertise and customer satisfaction. Networx emerges as our top pick, as it matches homeowners with tons of contractors to choose.

Whether you're in need of repairs, replacements, or installations, this article will guide you through the best roofing companies in San Francisco.

Best Roofing Companies in San Francisco: Quick Overview

Networx - Top roofing company connecting service Thumbtack - Supports local businesses

1. Networx - Top Roofing Company Connecting Service

Pros

Browse roofing contractor profiles for reviews, work samples, etc.

Connected contractors to 4 million+ homeowners since 2004

Provides average roofing costs for your area with a handy cost guide

Over 80,000 contractors for various services around the country

Cons

Not a direct roofing company

Why Choose Networx?

For almost 20 years, Networx has linked over four million homeowners with local contractors. Their network of over 80,000 contractors guarantees homeowners will find numerous high-quality roofing companies in San Francisco.

Networx features each contractor with a personalized profile to exhibit their businesses through captivating photos, glowing reviews, engaging videos, and exclusive promotions. You can browse through these profiles to gain comprehensive insights into the contractors' expertise.

Services Offered

Besides roofing companies in San Francisco, Networx has over 150 categories of professionals in their repertoire. Here are just a handful of contractors you can find:

Window replacement

HVAC

Concrete

Complete remodels

Pest control

Reviews

Networx has over 6,000 reviews on Trustpilot, one of the most trusted and informative review websites, earning 4.8 out of 5 stars. On top of this, you can browse contractors to see how their company rates on the platform itself.

Summary

Networx is one of the leading services for connecting roofing companies. It has a vast network of potential contractors, a streamlined lead-generation process, and personalized profiles for contractors*.

2. Thumbtack - Supports Local Businesses

Pros

Supports local economies and communities throughout the country

Over 300,000 local businesses and contractors

Provides a $1,000 money-back guarantee

User-friendly matching platform

Cons

Can only compare 10 contractors per page

Why Choose Thumbtack?

Thumbtack serves as a bridge between homeowners and local service providers. It offers an exceptional platform for discovering dependable and cost-effective roofing companies in San Francisco.

With an ever-expanding network of 300,000 local service businesses, homeowners can find many roofing contractor options. On top of this, Thumbtack offers personalized guidance for homeowners. This will give you an idea of what services your project needs, which you need to hire, and how long the project will take.

Services Offered

Besides roofing, Thumbtack has over 500 project categories that homeowners can hire, from contractors, event workers, and other professionals. These include:

Bartending

Handyman services

Lawn mowing and trimming

Wedding officiant

Personal chef

Reviews

Thumbtack’s Trustpilot reviews and rating totals are slightly lower than Networx’s, with over 5,500 reviews averaging 4.2 stars out of five.

Summary

If you're searching for the top roofing companies in San Francisco, Thumbtack’s matching platform is a great place to start. With its user-friendly interface and network of over 300,000 professionals, Thumbtack is an outstanding choice for finding roofing services.

How To Find the Best Roofing Companies in San Francisco

When it comes to repairing or replacing your roof, it's best to leave the job to the professionals. In San Francisco, numerous roofing companies offer a range of services to meet your needs. Let’s take a look at some tips for finding the best roofing companies in San Francisco:

Get Multiple Quotes

Before hiring a roofing contractor, it's important to get multiple quotes to ensure you're getting the best value for your money. Contact several reputable roofing companies in San Francisco and ask them to provide you with a detailed estimate.

Read Reviews from San Francisco Homeowners

One of the best ways to gauge the reliability and quality of a roofing company is by reading reviews from homeowners in San Francisco. Check online platforms like Google, Yelp, and Angie's List for customer testimonials and ratings. Pay attention to both positive and negative reviews to get a comprehensive understanding of the company's reputation.

Choose an Established San Francisco Roofing Company

When selecting a roofing contractor, it's essential to choose an established company that has been serving the San Francisco area for a significant amount of time. An experienced roofing company will have a track record of successfully completing projects and be familiar with the local building codes and regulations.

Look for companies with a solid reputation and a portfolio of past work that aligns with your needs.

Licensing

Most companies operating in the service industry usually require a license specific to their line of work. For example, the best moving companies need to register with the Bureau of Household Goods and Services. Similarly, roofing services in San Francisco must be licensed by the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) to operate in the state.

Signs Your Roof Needs Repair or Replacement

Be aware of the signs that indicate your roof needs repair or replacement. Regular inspection and maintenance can help identify issues early on and prevent further damage. Here are some common signs to look out for:

Roof Age

The average lifespan of most asphalt shingle roofs is 20 to 25 years, while metal roofs can last up to 50 years. Consider a replacement if you’re getting close to the expected lifespan or have passed it.

Leaks or Water Stains in Your Home

If you notice water stains on your ceiling or walls, it clearly indicates a leak in your roof. Leaks can lead to water damage, mold growth, and structural issues if not addressed promptly. If you experience frequent leaks or notice water stains, have your roof inspected by a professional as soon as possible.

Exposed Roof Decking Underneath Shingles

Inspect the underside of your roof for any signs of exposed decking. If you can see daylight or notice water stains on the decking, it means that your shingles are no longer providing adequate protection. This could be due to age, storm damage, or improper installation.

Cracked, Broken, or Missing Shingles

Damaged or missing shingles are a clear sign that your roof needs attention. Cracks, curling, and granule loss are indicators of shingle deterioration. Plus, if you find shingles in your yard or notice bare patches on your roof, it's time to call a professional roofer.

Flashing Deterioration Around Roof Penetrations

Flashing serves to seal joints and safeguard against water infiltration around roof penetrations like vents, skylights, and chimneys. But as time passes and due to continuous exposure to the elements, the flashing protecting these areas can degrade, resulting in water leaks.

Quickly address any signs of deterioration, such as rust, cracks, or missing flashing promptly, by either repairing or replacing it.

Sagging Roof Line

A sagging roofline is a severe issue that requires immediate attention. It could indicate structural damage or a weakened roof deck. A professional roofer should assess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action.

How Much Does a New Roof Cost in San Francisco?

On average, homeowners in San Francisco can expect to pay between $10,000 and $30,000 for a complete roof replacement. This cost includes materials, labor, and any necessary permits. The size of your roof, the type of materials used, and the complexity of the installation are factors that can change the price.

Note that this is a general estimate, and the final cost may vary based on your specific requirements. Factors such as the pitch of your roof, the presence of multiple roof layers, and the need for additional repairs can increase the overall cost.

To get an accurate estimate for your project, it's recommended to contact multiple roofing companies in San Francisco and request detailed quotes. This will allow you to compare prices and choose a contractor that fits your budget.

What Services Are Offered by San Francisco Roofers?

Roofing companies in San Francisco offer a variety of services to meet the needs of homeowners and businesses. Some of the most common services include:

Roof Repair

Roof repair services address issues such as leaks, damaged shingles, flashing problems, and gutter repairs. Experienced roofing contractors can assess the damage and provide the necessary repairs to restore the integrity of your roof.

Roof Cleaning

Roof cleaning involves the removal of moss, mold, algae, and other debris that can accumulate on your roof over time. This service helps improve the appearance of your roof and can extend its lifespan by preventing damage caused by organic growth.

Roof Inspection

A roof inspection is a crucial service that helps identify potential issues before they become major problems. Professional roofers can assess the condition of your roof, detect leaks, identify areas of weakness, and provide recommendations for repairs or replacements.

Roof Installation or Replacement

If your roof is beyond repair or you're looking to upgrade to a new roofing material, San Francisco roofers can handle the installation or replacement process. They will remove the existing roof, prepare the surface, and install the new roofing material according to industry standards.

Gutter Repair and Maintenance

In addition to roofing services, many San Francisco roofers also may offer gutter repair and maintenance. This includes cleaning gutters, repairing leaks, replacing damaged sections, and ensuring proper water drainage.

Top Roofing Companies in San Francisco: FAQs

Still, have questions for roofing companies in San Francisco? We answer the most common questions below.

Which Roofing Material Is Best for My House in San Francisco?

The best roofing material for your house in San Francisco depends on various factors, including your budget, personal preferences, and the climate in the area. Common roofing materials used in San Francisco include asphalt shingles, metal, and clay or concrete tiles.

Each material has its advantages and considerations. It's best to consult a professional roofer to determine the most suitable option for your home.

What Kind of Licensing Do Roofers Need in San Francisco?

Roofing companies in San Francisco are required to have a valid contractor's license issued by the California Contractors State License Board (CSLB). This license ensures that the contractor has the necessary requirements to perform roofing work in compliance with state regulations.

How Much Time Does It Take To Replace a Roof?

On average, a complete roof replacement can take anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. Factors like roof size, complexity of design, types of materials used, and even weather conditions can affect how long the project will take.

Generally, your roofing contractor can give you a solid estimate of how long the roofing replacement will take.

How Much Does Roof Cleaning Cost in San Francisco?

On average, homeowners can expect to pay between $500 and $1,500 for professional roof cleaning services. Factors that can affect the cost include the level of debris and organic growth on the roof, the accessibility of the roof, and the type of cleaning method used.

How Often Do Roofs Need to Be Cleaned?

In general, it's recommended to have your roof cleaned every 1-3 years to prevent the buildup of debris and organic growth. However, if you notice excessive moss, algae, or mold growth on your roof, it may be necessary to clean it more frequently.

How Long Does a Roof Last?

Generally, asphalt shingle roofs have an average lifespan of 20 to 25 years. Metal roofs, on the other hand, can endure for 40 to 70 years or even longer. Clay or concrete tile roofs boast an impressive lifespan of 50 to 100 years.

To maximize the longevity of your roof, prioritize regular maintenance and quickly address any necessary repairs. By doing so, you can extend the lifespan of your roof and ensure its durability for years to come.

When Is the Best Time to Replace My Roof?

The best time to replace your roof in San Francisco is during the dry season, typically between late spring and early fall. This allows for optimal weather conditions and reduces the risk of rain or moisture interfering with the installation process. However, it's important to consult with a roofing professional to determine the most suitable time based on your specific circumstances.

How Long Does It Take To Repair a Roof Leak?

Minor leaks can often be repaired within a few hours or a day, while more extensive damage may require several days to complete. It's essential to address roof leaks promptly to prevent further damage to your home.

Should I Repair My Roof on My Own or Hire a Professional?

While homeowners can do minor repairs with some DIY experience, it's generally recommended to hire a professional roofer for any significant repairs or roof replacements. Professional roofers have the necessary skills, tools, and expertise to ensure the work is done safely and correctly.

Attempting to repair or replace a roof without proper knowledge and experience can lead to further damage and costly repairs.

Who Can Fix a Leaky Roof in San Francisco?

In San Francisco, numerous roofing companies specialize in fixing leaky roofs. When searching for a professional to fix your roof, look for licensed and insured contractors with a solid reputation and positive customer reviews. It's also recommended to get multiple quotes and compare the services offered before making a decision.

Roofing Companies in San Francisco: Conclusion

When it comes to roofing companies in San Francisco, it's essential to choose a reputable and experienced roofing contractor. By using a matching service like Networx or Thumbtack , you can read through multiple quotes, reviews, and sample projects.

With so many great local options at your fingertips, you can ensure that your roofing project is handled professionally.

