2-time table tennis Olympian Kanak Jha hungry for 1st medal at Paris Olympics

Back in 2016, the Milpitas native Kanak Jha was the youngest male table tennis player to ever qualify for the Olympics.

Since then, he's become a two-time Olympian and will be the only player from the U.S. In the table tennis singles matches at the Paris Olympics.

"[It] gave me a lot of confidence last year…the ultimate goal and dream is to do history for the USA and get a medal in the Olympics," said Jha.

The 24-year-old has been living in Europe since he was 15 years old. Throughout the years, he's been training and competing in Germany.

Jha is a five-time U.S. national champion, and Pan American champion. He also made a quarterfinal appearance in the world championship. He's hungry to earn his first medal, but there's a specific country that could be his biggest obstacle to accomplishing that.

"It's not even a question, it's the Chinese. They are the greatest. They dominated the Olympics…I think since table tennis started in 1988, it's only been two times the Chinese have not won a gold medal…they sweep the podium," said Jha.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Kanak Jha of Team United States reacts during his Men's Team Round of 16 table tennis match on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jha's parents' decision to let their son pursue his dreams at 11 years old was not easy. They knew their son had a gift after hearing this from his mentors and coaches.

"His eye-hand coordination, his movement, his speed, his passion, it's like unending energy. They said if you give him the right training in the right environment, it could mean something in the future as a success," said Arun Jha.

To add to Jha's resume, he is an inspiration at the Triple Eight Table Tennis Center in Burlingame.

"That is something they want to aspire to be like him in terms of his skill and be one of the top-ranked table tennis players…represent the USA in the Olympics," said Arun Jha.

Another big discussion in the world: is this sport called ping pong or table tennis?

"In the U.S. they love to make this distinction between ping pong and table tennis. I think in table tennis you use the term in a professional way compared to ping pong, where it's more recreational. Personally, I call it ping pong," said Jha.

Jha will compete in his first match in the Paris Olympics on July 27.

This story was reported out of Oakland, Calif.