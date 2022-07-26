49ers announce they have "moved on to Trey" as starting quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers are Trey Lance's team according to Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. Following a conversation with General Manager John Lynch, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Shanahan said the team has "moved on to Trey."

The team gave Garoppolo permission to find a trade partner.

"Jimmy understands where we're at," said Shanahan. "I can't tell you how appreciative I have been of Jimmy and him being here… and taking us real close to the Super Bowl."

Shanahan said he believes Garoppolo would have been traded if not for the surgery he had on his throwing shoulder this off-season.

The Niners drafted Lance with the third overall pack in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I think our team is in a great spot to turn it over to a quarterback who hasn't played before," said Shanahan. "We have to go out there and get to where our potential is just like we did last year."



