Injured Brock Purdy returns, after 49ers 4th string QB leaves game in concussion protocol

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published 
Sports
KTVU FOX 2
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 29: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ti

Expand

SANTA CLARA, Calif., - Injured San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the NFC championship game after suffering an elbow injury in the first quarter.

Purdy returned after the teams fourth string quarterback and Oakland native, Josh Johnson left the game in concussion protocol at the start of the third quarter.

The next quarterback on the 49ers depth chart is starting running back Christian McCaffrey. 

In the first quarter, Purdy was drilled in the arm by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick on a play that was ruled a fumble. The Eagles recovered and Purdy was examined on the sideline for an elbow injury.

Purdy made an improbable rise this season, going from the last player picked in the NFL draft to opening the season as San Francisco's third-string QB. But injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo pressed Purdy into service.

This is a developing story. KTVU will update this story when new information is made available. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 