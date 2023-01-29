Injured Brock Purdy returns, after 49ers 4th string QB leaves game in concussion protocol

article

Injured San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the NFC championship game after suffering an elbow injury in the first quarter.

Purdy returned after the teams fourth string quarterback and Oakland native, Josh Johnson left the game in concussion protocol at the start of the third quarter.

The next quarterback on the 49ers depth chart is starting running back Christian McCaffrey.

In the first quarter, Purdy was drilled in the arm by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick on a play that was ruled a fumble. The Eagles recovered and Purdy was examined on the sideline for an elbow injury.

Purdy made an improbable rise this season, going from the last player picked in the NFL draft to opening the season as San Francisco's third-string QB. But injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo pressed Purdy into service.

SEE ALSO: George Kittle's fun is rooted in family; dad shares intimate stories about sons past

This is a developing story. KTVU will update this story when new information is made available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.