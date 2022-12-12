49er's Brock Purdy suffers oblique injury, listed as day to day

The San Francisco 49ers new starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, is listed as day to day after he suffered an injury in the teams win on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, 22-year-old Purdy suffered an oblique and rib injury during the Niners second drive of the game.

The team did not practice on Monday, but Shanahan said if they did, Purdy would have likely had limited participation.

Purdy underwent an MRI on Monday, according to the team. They did not say what came of the imaging.

The 49ers next game is Thursday in Seattle. If Purdy doesn't start, the team will turn to 36-year-old Josh Johnson, an Oakland native, who they signed less than a week ago.

Johnson was drafted in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. Before signing with the Niners, Johnson was on the Denver Broncos practice squad.