Brock Purdy's father tears up watching him lead 49ers to a win

article

Brock Purdy, once the 49ers third string quarterback, out played Tom Brady on Sunday. It was Purdy's first career start. He was dominant, leading the Niners to a 35-7 win over The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers talks with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the game at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. San Francisco defeated Tampa Expand

Purdy's on-field performance left his dad emotional, and 49ers fans in Levi's Stadium chanting his name.

Purdy's story is one straight out of a Hollywood movie. In April of this year, Purdy was drafted 262nd -- dead last -- and given the honorary title of "Mr. Irrelevant."

Two weeks ago, Purdy came in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and has made a seemingly seamless transition.

Purdy and his family are soaking in every second of it.

SEE ALSO: 49ers host Hope for the Holidays giveaway for Bay Area families

His parents and siblings flew from Arizona to the Bay Area to watch Sunday's game in-person.

They watched from the stands as Purdy became the first quarterback to make his first career start against Tom Brady and win.

After Purdy threw a second touchdown pass, his father, Shawn, wiped tears from his eyes.

"It’s everything," Purdy said about their support. "Being the last pick, my family has always been the rock and the people to tell me ‘you’re good enough,’ especially my dad. To do this and have this kind of performance with them here watching, it means the world to me. I’m thankful."