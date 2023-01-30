49ers Brock Purdy reportedly out 6 months with elbow injury

article

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore the UCL tendon in his throwing elbow during the NFC championship game, and will be forced to sit out for six months according to an ESPN report.

ESPN said, the 49ers have recommend Purdy get surgery to repair the torn ligament, but Purdy will reportedly get a second opinion before making a final decision.

Purdy was drilled in the arm by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick and fumbled the ball on a play in the first quarter of the game.

Purdy was sidelined by the injury until the beginning of the third quarter when the 49ers backup quarterback and Oakland native, Josh Johnson went out of the game with a concussion.

Purdy made an improbable rise this season, going from the last player picked in the NFL draft to opening the season as San Francisco's third-string QB. But injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo pressed Purdy into service.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.