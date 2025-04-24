49ers choose this defensive end as their first pick in the NFL draft

article

The San Francisco 49ers have made their first pick on Draft Day, choosing defensive end Mykel Williams.

He spent three seasons with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, but as of Thursday, he's officially a 49er.

The 49ers have plenty of holes to fill with a total of 11 picks. The team lost several key players following last year's 6-11 season.

Williams comes in at a crucial time when the 49ers need to fill some big holes on defense after losing Dre Greenlaw, Chavarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, and Leonard Floyd.

The Columbus, Georgia native had five sacks last year despite battling an ankle sprain that he had in the season opener. He had two sacks in the SEC title game against Texas.

Overall, Williams had 14 sacks and 67 tackles in three seasons. He started as a true freshman at Georgia and is just 20 years old.

Williams is the first Bulldog to be selected by San Francisco in the first round in the common draft era.

Both the second and third rounds for the NFL drafts will be held Friday evening.