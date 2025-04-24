Expand / Collapse search

49ers choose this defensive end as their first pick in the NFL draft

By
Published  April 24, 2025 7:28pm PDT
San Francisco 49ers
KTVU FOX 2
article

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Mykel Williams #DL73 of Georgia speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers have made their first pick on Draft Day, choosing defensive end Mykel Williams.

He spent three seasons with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, but as of Thursday, he's officially a 49er.

The 49ers have plenty of holes to fill with a total of 11 picks. The team lost several key players following last year's 6-11 season.

Williams comes in at a crucial time when the 49ers need to fill some big holes on defense after losing Dre Greenlaw, Chavarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, and Leonard Floyd.

The Columbus, Georgia native had five sacks last year despite battling an ankle sprain that he had in the season opener. He had two sacks in the SEC title game against Texas.

Overall, Williams had 14 sacks and 67 tackles in three seasons. He started as a true freshman at Georgia and is just 20 years old.

Williams is the first Bulldog to be selected by San Francisco in the first round in the common draft era.

Both the second and third rounds for the NFL drafts will be held Friday evening. 

Related

NFL Draft 2025: Cam Ward selected by Titans with No. 1 overall pick
article

NFL Draft 2025: Cam Ward selected by Titans with No. 1 overall pick

The biggest college football prospects are in the spotlight as NFL teams are selecting their next franchise star. Here’s what you need to know.

San Francisco 49ersSportsNews