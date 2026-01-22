article

The San Francisco 49ers are beginning another search for defensive leadership following the departure of Robert Saleh, who was named head coach of the Tennessee Titans this week.

In a season-ending press conference Wednesday, 49ers General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan identified assistant head coach of defense, Gus Bradley, as the "obvious candidate" to fill the vacancy.

If hired, Bradley would become the team’s fifth defensive coordinator in five years.

The coaching search headlines an offseason of transition for the 49ers, who finished 12-5 despite enduring the third-most injuries in the NFL, including season-ending losses of three team captains.

"Everything we do, the health and safety of our players is the utmost priority," Lynch said. "Injuries are a part of the game. What we strive to do is never eliminate injuries, but mitigate injuries."

The high volume of medical issues has fueled an online conspiracy theory suggesting that a low-frequency electrical substation behind the team's practice facility is weakening players' tendons and soft tissue. While Lynch noted there are no official studies to support the claim, he said the team is taking the health concerns seriously.

"Because it deals with the health and safety of our players, I think you have to look into everything," Lynch said. "Our guys have been reaching out to see if a study exists."

Regarding the roster, the 49ers face several high-profile decisions in free agency. Lynch expressed a strong desire to re-sign leading receiver Jauan Jennings, praising his "passion" and aggressive style of play.

However, the team appears ready to move on from wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk was placed on the reserve list in December following a tumultuous period that began after he signed a four-year, $120 million extension in August 2024.

"I think it’s safe to say that he’s played his last snap with the Niners," Lynch said. "It’s an unfortunate situation that just went awry."

Shanahan admitted he remains "confused" by Aiyuk’s departure from the team so soon after the extension. "It’s something I’ve never seen in 22 years of coaching," Shanahan said.

On a more positive note, the leadership duo praised backup quarterback Mac Jones, who stepped in for starter Brock Purdy during a mid-season bout with turf toe. Jones led the team to eight victories, and Shanahan said he expects the quarterback to remain with the team next season.

"He plays the right way," Lynch said of Jones. "He made the Niners a better football team."