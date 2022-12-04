49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo carted to the locker room with foot injury

article

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, was carted off the field after suffering a foot injury on Sunday.

Garoppolo was sacked on 3rd down during the first drive of the Niners game against the Miami Dolphins.

According to the team, Garoppolo will be out for the remainder of the game.

Brock Purdy, the teams 3rd string quarterback ,who they selected with the last pick in the NFL draft, replaced Garoppolo.

Garoppolo took over the starting role in September when Trey Lance suffered a season ending ankle injury.

This story is developing. KTVU will update it as new information is made available.

