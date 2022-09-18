49ers QB Trey Lance injured in game, Jimmy Garoppolo returns

article

San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance had to be carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday.

Lance, took a hit during the first quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers starting quarterback last season, came into the game.

Lance was heavily criticized after his week one performance in Chicago he completed 13 of his 28 pass attempts, tallying 164 yards. He threw one interception and zero touchdowns.

Last week, 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he was concern about the amount of time Lance got hit and spent on the ground.

"We will watch the tape, I'll ask him how he feels," said Shanahan. "That's the kind of game it was."

The 49ers did not specify the severity Lance's injury.