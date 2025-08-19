Bay FC to make history with game at Oracle Park, more than 35,000 tickets sold

The transformation is underway at San Francisco's Giants Oracle Park, where the diamond is becoming the pitch.

On Tuesday, crews were spotted installing new sod on the field. It is being turned into a soccer field for this weekend's match-up between Bay FC and Washington Spirit.

Bay FC to play Oracle Park

What we know:

More than 35,000 tickets have been sold for the game and the stadium could see 40,000 fans come Saturday.

"Who would have thought that we'd be playing at Oracle," Bay FC Head Coach Albertin Montoya said. "The women have played at such a high level for so long that I'm not surprised this has happened. They deserve it."

Montoya knows Saturday's game, dubbed "The Show at Oracle Park", will be historic. Oracle Park has hosted club and international men's soccer games in the past, but this is the first time a professional women's soccer team will play here.

"Hopefully we'll see fans that are not necessarily soccer fans, but they just want to see the spectacle," Montoya said.

The event will feature live entertainment before the game with a performance by Mistah FAB. P-Lo will take the stage at halftime. Special edition merchandise, including shirts and flags, will also be available.

Familiar atmosphere

Karlie Lema, a Morgan Hill native, and Joelle Anderson, a San Jose native, are longtime Giants fans who grew up going to the games with their families.

"I have pictures of when I was like going down the slide, the Coca-Cola slide, playing in that little ballpark," Anderson said. "It's just like a dream come true, so I think when I step out on that pitch, obviously I'm just going to take it all in."

Lema echoed the same sentiment.

"We've grown up here and going to those games and watching them on TV, so I think just playing there is just surreal," Lema said.

Stephen Revetria, President of Giants Enterprises, released the following statement to KTVU:

"We’re honored to welcome Bay FC and the NWSL to Oracle Park for what will be a truly historic moment. Oracle Park has long been home to iconic events across sports and entertainment, and we’re proud to host our first-ever women’s professional soccer match this summer. The match represents a milestone not only for the ballpark, but for the entire Bay Area community."

"The Bay Area fans are very supportive of us, so it's so nice to just have them on our side and cheering us on," Lema said.

Montoya believes a win against Washington, a team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year, could be a game-changer for their season.

"It's exciting because I have a son and a daughter," he said. "They've been to baseball games, but never watched a football game in a stadium like that… and now, they're going to be watching the soccer team that they follow and that they support, at Oracle. For me, it's a very special moment."

Kickoff for Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit is 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Oracle Park.