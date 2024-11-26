Expand / Collapse search

Blake Snell, Dodgers reach agreement on $182 million, five-year contract

By Ronald Blum
Published  November 26, 2024 8:40pm PST
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 22: Blake Snell #7 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Blake Snell has agreed to a $182 million, five-year contract with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal is subject to a successful physical.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner broke the news personally by posting a photo of himself on social media in a Dodgers uniform - No. 7.  
ESPN first reported the details of his contract.

Snell would join Shohei Ohtani in a star-studded rotation, giving the Dodgers the first mega deal of this offseason following Ohtani's $700 million, 10-year contract last winter.
Earlier this month, Snell opted out of his contract with San Francisco to become a free agent for the second consecutive offseason after injuries hindered his lone year with the Giants.
AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

